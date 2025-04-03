Wait, What?? Why a Million People Adore This Black Man's Conversations With Squirrels on TikTok

Depending on who you ask, TikTok is the place to go to discover the latest trends or watch heated exchanges between MAGA supporters and, well, everyone else. But there are also plenty of people who flock to the app to get lost in content that is just plain relaxing. Just ask Derrick Downey Jr., the Los Angeles-based content creator who has built a massive community of followers who come to watch him hang out with a group of squirrels near his home.

In an interview with ABC News, Downey said he started hanging out with the squirrels in his area while dealing with bouts of depression. After seeing lots of doctors and not getting the answers he needed, he took matters into his own hands and found alternative ways to make himself feel better.

“My way of finding peace was just going outside, connecting with nature, and it just happened to be my neighborly squirrels who I connected with,” he said.

That connection surprised Downey, who said he starting recording his time with the squirrels without thinking about what he’d do with the video. But since he started sharing his squirrel videos on TikTok, he’s attracted nearly 1.5 million followers who can’t get enough of Downey and his furry friends.

Check out this video of him doing an HGTV-worthy reno on a crib for his squirrel friend Richard:

“Richard will be inviting his lady friend over to see his new place. You better watch out, he’s going to make you a grandpa soon. 💛😂💛😂,” read one of the over 6,000 comments.

There’s also this hilarious skit Downey recorded with one of his lady squirrel friends, Maxine, about her tiny squirrel Birkin bag. Spoiler alert: Maxine speaks in this one!

“I’m fully invested in this series,” wrote someone in the comments.

Downey told ABC News that he’s been surprised by the response he’s received from people who have viewed and loved his interactions with the squirrels. He added that he’s happy that something he used to lift himself out of darkness has brought joy to so many others.

“I had no intention of creating community around this, and I find that so interesting that during my darkest time when I was looking for some type of healing and comfort that the video also brought them the same thing that I was searching for,” he said.

Downey’s time with the squirrels has also inspired a children’s book, “Hand and Paw: Maxine’s Tale of Compassion.” He told ABC News that he is happy to see where the journey leads him next.

“It has put me in places and spaces that I never thought I would be in, but I’m so grateful for it,” he said.