What Black Celebs Are Wearing to Paris Fashion Week 2023

Issa Rae, Quavo, Yara Shahidi, and more celebs are killin' it in the Paris streets!

Amira Castilla
Photo: Jacopo Raule / Contributor (Getty Images), Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)

Paris Fashion Week is here and Black celebs are ditching the neutrals and boring patterns! So far we are seeing plenty of color, textures, and creativity this week. Black actors, singers, and journalists are showing us all the trends to look forward to in the spring and summer 0f 2024. Who else is looking forward to the polka-dot comeback?

Issa Rae

Issa Rae

Photo: Jacopo Raule / Contributor (Getty Images)

Issa Rae arriving at the Marni show.

Saint Jhn

Saint Jhn

Photo: Arnold Jerocki / Contributor (Getty Images)

Rapper Saint Jhn outside of the Marni show

Quavo

Quavo

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)

Migos rapper Quavo arrives to watch the Marni show.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi attends the photocall for Christian Dior.

Usher

Usher

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)

Usher in a sea of polka dots at Marni.

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)

Erykah Badu mixed and matched patterns for the Marni show.

Damson Idris

Damson Idris

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)

Actor Damson Idris looks handsome as always during Paris Fashion Week.

Aya Nakamura

Aya Nakamura

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)

Aya Nakamura wearing this stunning blue outfit to the Marni event.

Shay

Shay

Photo: Jacopo Raule / Contributor (Getty Images)

Music artist Shay in this relaxed shirt dress in Paris.

Thuso Mbedu

Thuso Mbedu

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actress Thuso Mbedu looking fabulous for the Christian Dior show.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Photo: Valentina Frugiuele / Contributor (Getty Images)

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson walking around Paris in this streetwear-esque outfit.

Aurora Anthony

Aurora Anthony

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)

Aurora Anthony in this lovely plaid coat and fuzzy shoes for the Marni show

Justine Skye

Justine Skye

Photo: Pierre Suu / Contributor (Getty Images)

Singer Justine Skye for the Acne Studios show in Paris.

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods

Photo: Pierre Suu / Contributor (Getty Images)

Jordyn Woods looks gorgeous in this green dress!

Ichon

Ichon

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)

French singer Ichon paired the popular Tabi shoes with this color outfit!

