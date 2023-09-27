What Black Celebs Are Wearing to Paris Fashion Week 2023

Paris Fashion Week is here and Black celebs are ditching the neutrals and boring patterns! So far we are seeing plenty of color, textures, and creativity this week. Black actors, singers, and journalists are showing us all the trends to look forward to in the spring and summer 0f 2024. Who else is looking forward to the polka-dot comeback?
Issa Rae
Issa Rae arriving at the Marni show.
Saint Jhn
Rapper Saint Jhn outside of the Marni show
Quavo
Migos rapper Quavo arrives to watch the Marni show.
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi attends the photocall for Christian Dior.
Usher
Usher in a sea of polka dots at Marni.
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu mixed and matched patterns for the Marni show.
Damson Idris
Actor Damson Idris looks handsome as always during Paris Fashion Week.
Aya Nakamura
Aya Nakamura wearing this stunning blue outfit to the Marni event.
Shay
Music artist Shay in this relaxed shirt dress in Paris.
Thuso Mbedu
Actress Thuso Mbedu looking fabulous for the Christian Dior show.
Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
Gabriella Karefa-Johnson walking around Paris in this streetwear-esque outfit.
Aurora Anthony
Aurora Anthony in this lovely plaid coat and fuzzy shoes for the Marni show
Justine Skye
Singer Justine Skye for the Acne Studios show in Paris.
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods looks gorgeous in this green dress!
Ichon
French singer Ichon paired the popular Tabi shoes with this color outfit!