Wendy Wiliams is slowly making her way back into the spotlight.

In an Instagram Live interview with Fat Joe, the talk show host discussed her feelings on the various hosts who have filled in for her on The Wendy Williams Show and her ongoing financial battle against Wells Fargo.

Fat Joe and Remy Ma have guest hosted her show multiple times and Wendy had nothing but praise for the duo. In fact, she said she wanted them to be her permanent fill-ins.

“I love everyone hosting it,” Williams said. “But if I only had one person, I wish you only did that. Always. And then I come back and whenever I wanna fly away someplace else for a little while, then you do it again. I love you two, or just her or just you.”

Wendy could have been completely sincere in her love for Joe and Remy, but what else do you expect her to say while she’s being interviewed by Joe? Of course, she thought they were the best hosts. She’s a very smart TV personality who knows how to set the tone for an interview. After trying to get the real scoop on Wendy’s absence from television, Joe brought up Sherri Shepherd’s new show, which the media maven isn’t planning to binge anytime soon.

“I like her, but I won’t be watching her because I know what she’s going to be doing and that’s really not my thing,” she said. “Anyway, but I love being on my own show and I love that people love to watch it all the time.”

In the midst of all the news concerning her show ending after 14 seasons, Williams has made headlines because of a battle with Wells Fargo over her frozen accounts. The bank has not given an exact reason why her accounts were frozen, as it states it is preserving her privacy. In an affidavit, Williams says her former financial advisor Lori Schiller spread stories about her mental health in retaliation for being fired: “Despite my decision to terminate Schiller as a result of her improper conduct in relation to my accounts, Wells Fargo continues to deny me access to my financial assets and statements.”

When Joe asked about the situation, Wendy said that while she has people helping her out with essentials, she doesn’t actually have any money right now.

“I know what kind of money I have,” she said. “Unfortunately, I only have two dollars and nothing else. Everything is frozen and some people are involved with this and so that’s what I’m doing right now.”

Though she was reluctant to go into details, the host said she’s on top of things and has people working to resolve the issue.

“I got people that will get that done, they will get it done,” she told Joe. “That’s why I don’t feel as though I will go away. I will get even bigger and bigger and bigger. Maybe I’ll talk about it while I’m doing my show. Maybe I’ll talk about it while I’m having dessert.”

Wendy’s conversation with Joe may not have been the most direct or informative, but one thing is clear, she’s ready to come back and reclaim her TV throne.