The Wendy Williams Show is officially coming to an end.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the show’s distributor, Debmar-Mercury, who revealed that the popular daytime talk show would be ending after 14 seasons. Its slot is set to be taken over by a new show in the fall, Sherri, which will be hosted by former The View co-host and frequent guest cohost of The Wendy Williams Show, Sherri Shepherd—who was previously rumored to take over the show earlier this month.

“This is also a bitter-sweet moment for us and our partners at Fox,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus explained in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on ‘Hot Topics’ and interviewing celebrities. Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

Bernstein and Marcus added in regards to She pard: