It appears Wendy Williams’ hiatus from her popular, eponymous show will, unfortunately, continue on.

According to People, the longtime host is still in recovery spawning from previously reported health issues and will continue to take the time to heal for the remainder of the season.

Though official reps from The Wendy William Show have yet to comment on this new development, a source close to the situation explained: “Wendy won’t be returning to the show for the rest of this season. Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped. She continues to deal with a number of medical issues, including Graves’ disease, and she and her team are taking it one day at a time. But reports of a stroke, drugs or addiction issues, or a dementia diagnosis are all false. Whether Wendy can return in the fall will depend on how her healing goes over the summer. Her health is the most important thing,”

As previously reported by The Root, Williams did not return in the new year leading the show to rotate between several guest hosts over the last couple of months. Now it seems crowd favorite Sherri Shepherd, whose initial appearance scored high ratings for the show, may be sitting in the purple chair in a permanent role, per TMZ.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the former The View co-host was in final talks to become the permanent guest cohost starting in September. As E! also notes, producers are also “waiting to see if Williams’ health improves and she is able to return before they decide to change the name of the syndicated talk show.”

Williams last gave us an update on her condition back in November, explaining that because she’s a “woman of a certain age,” it was important for her to take the time necessary to heal at the behest of her doctors.

Here’s hoping for her continued healing.