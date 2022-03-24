From her marriage troubles to her health issues, Wendy Williams has had her fair share of drama recently. But the 57-year-old doesn’t appear to be going down without a fight. The veteran gossip girl posted a passionate yet slightly incoherent video on Instagram on March 23 pleading for Wells Fargo to give her access to her financial accounts. In the over three-and-a-half-minute video, Williams airs her grievances against Wells Fargo, her former financial adviser Lori Schiller, former manager Bernie Young and the New York court system, accusing them all of being unfair.

Williams said in the video:

“My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money and suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money. It’s not fair, and Wells Fargo has no questions and answers with regarding my money. This is not fair, and Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo have this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money. This is not right!”

Williams’ video rant is aimed at Lori Schiller, who accused Williams of being of unsound mind earlier this year. That action triggered Wells Fargo to block Williams from accessing her accounts in mid-January. But the talk show host’s legal team clapped back, saying the bank was out of its lane. By keeping her from her money, Wells Fargo was preventing the star from paying her bills. Wendy’s team filed a motion in February demanding the bank unfreeze her accounts.

Williams goes on to accuse her former manager, Bernie Young, of using her American Express card to hire an attorney to petition to become her legal guardian. Young, who filed the petition in a New York court in March, believes he should have access to Wendy’s millions because she “suffers serious health problems.” Williams fired Young earlier this year and spoke directly to him in her video. “You’re no good, and this is not fair at all,” she said.

Williams has been away from her talk show since July 2021 as she suffers from complications from Graves’ disease and a thyroid condition. A series of guest hosts, including Michael Rapaport, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Sherri Shepherd, have kept the purple chair warm for her and shared the hot topics in her absence. After being a big ratings hit with Wendy viewers, it was announced in late February that Sherri Shepherd will get her own talk show that will air in Williams’ time slot on FOX stations around the country.

Although Wendy has been spotted around New York City in a wheelchair, she has continued to stress that she is in good health and “absolutely of sound mind.” “Well, you know, when people want control of their accounts, they say anything including something crazy like that about me,” she said in a recent interview with GMA. “You know, I’m 57 now. And I’ve got the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”

The talk show host made a point of addressing questions about her health in her Instagram post, saying a former doctor had access to medical information that was never shared with her. Williams says the doctor sent the records to Lori Schiller who is using the information to build a case against Williams controlling her own money. Whether you’re a fan of the talk show host or not, it’s hard not to feel sorry for her when it looks like she’s in this fight alone.