Don’t call it a comeback!

On Thursday, Wendy Williams announced that she was “comfortable” and “ready” to come back to daytime television. This news comes after months of minimal talk and multiple stories regarding her health, mental well-being, and reports of a financial kerfuffle between her and her bank Wells Fargo. It also comes nearly a month after it was reported her show would be ending after 14 seasons this spring and would be replaced instead with the Sherri show, hosted by former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd.

Well, during an interview with ABC, Williams addressed all those aforementioned topics, assuring fans and loyal followers that she’s more than willing and ready to get back to business as usual.

“Give me about three months,” she explained during a phone interview with ABC’s TJ Holmes. “There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.”

Speaking on her her unfortunate battle with Wells Fargo, the popular daytime talk show host said:

“They say that I need somebody to handle my account. And I don’t want that,” Williams said. “I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don’t lie, I don’t cheat and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hard-working person. I want to spend more time with my family. And you know, working out and waiting for the responses to my money situation and Wells Fargo. And they don’t like that. I’ve worked hard every single day, even on days when you know, I might have a little cold. If I was sick because you know, my back—or you know, when I got the lymphedema and stuff like that—I would still do my show. But quickly, not long time, very quickly, it went bad regarding this money thing.”

She later added, “This is what I would love to say to my Wendy watchers: Keep watching because I’m going to be back on the Wendy show bigger and brighter than ever.”