Wendy Williams is speaking out following the news that her eponymous daytime talk show would be ending in the fall.

As previously reported by The Root, the popular show will be saying its goodbyes to loyal fans and followers after 14 seasons and will instead be replaced by a new show, Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd in the fall.

After the show’s distributor, Debmar-Mercury, made the official announcement Tuesday morning, Williams’ rep Howard Bragman released a statement on her behalf :

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time. She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television—you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show. She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

However, in an unexpected twist, Williams herself later took to social media to clarify Bragman’s remarks, writing in an Instagram story post:

“Mr. Bragman, although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely, I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury. Again, thanks for your continuing concerns and support.”

Bragman has since responded to the post, telling People: “I’m not honestly convinced of the source of that social media post, so when my old friend Wendy FaceTimes me personally and we alone have a chance to discuss recent events, together we can figure out the best path forward.”

Additionally, as Variety notes, Shepherd herself—who is currently guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show this week—expressed her excitement in regard to her forthcoming show, writing online: “When you think it’s a ‘no,’ sometimes God is saying ‘Not Yet!’ I’ve wanted to do my own talk show since I left ‘The View’ in 2014! Today, God showed the world my ‘YES!’ Thank you everyone for making this dream of hosting my own talk show come true!”