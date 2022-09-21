Nothing seems as piping hot as the tea served by white folks. Earlier this week , Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was outed by his alleged mistress. Not only did the Instagram model, Sumner Stroh, claim to have an affair with the singer, she also shared that he wanted to name his third child after her.

Levine’s wife is supermodel Behati Prinsloo. In the viral Tik Tok video, Stroh claimed that she dated him for more than a year and stated: “At the time, I was young, I was naive and, quite frankly, I feel exploited.” She also shared flirty text messages that the pair supposedly exchanged.

Stroh revealed that after she ended things, he sent her a disturbing text message. “He said, ‘Ok, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner,’” she said as she read the alleged message out loud. ‘“You ok with that? DEAD serious.’”

Levine took to Instagram Tuesday to deny the allegations. “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine stated. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Stroh later said that she was “remorseful” and only went public because a friend was attempting to sell her story to a tabloid. It’s a wild time we live in, but white celebrity gossip really does make the world a better place.