Let’s be real, the commentary around a scandal is often more entertaining than the scandal itself. Here, we have an alleged affair between Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, both of whom are married to other people. Though, after the leaked pictures of their meet-cutes were exposed, one Twitter user posed a valid question: Who hired the private investigator to expose this mess?

Theory #1: The Daily Mail

The newspaper was the first to report on the situationship and published pictures and video of the two getting cozy by the bar, holding hands in Ubers and overall looking a bit more than friends. The Mail reported the two were intimate for the past six months despite the marriage to their spouses for the past 12 years.

Advertisement

In exclusive photos obtained by the news outlet, the two were seen on outings together two weeks before Thanksgiving - including a snap of Holmes squeezing on Robach’s booty which was allegedly taken while the two were on a private getaway in a cottage upstate. As a result, Robach has restricted the comments on her Instagram ... but also because people noticed she hadn’t been wearing her wedding ring.

Remember, The Daily Mail also exposed Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, for having an affair with a massage therapist. However, The Mail never indicated they were the ones responsible for the photos.

So, if they only obtained them, who supplied them?

Theory #2: Holme’s Wife

Did you know that Ms. Marilee Holmes is a whole lawyer? Specifically, she specializes in immigration, helping people get their visas, according to PEOPLE. It would make sense that the high-powered attorney would use her resources to do some digging into what has jeopardized her marriage. At least, that’s what Twitter believes.

Advertisement

It’s only speculated that she is responsible for the private investigator who caught those steamy pictures. Insiders told PageSix exclusively that the Holmes have been separated but “trying to work things out” and Marilee had no idea about the affair.



Theory #3: Holme’s Former Wife



Amy Ferson was first married to Holmes then the two divorced in 2007, reports say. It’s unclear how long the two were married but their run didn’t seem to last long, according to Vizaca. The two had two children together, Brianna and Jaiden Holmes, during their marriage. However, it’s unclear why the two decided to split but rumors say they had a problematic relationship.

Advertisement

There’s not much information about Ferson to go off of but it’s clear she’s a private person. Would she spend her time trying to expose a scandal involving her ex-husband?

Theory #4: Robach’s husband

Andrew Shue and Amy Robach may have been having relationship issue before The Daily Mail exposed the scandal, according to PEOPLE. An inside source told the magazine they were ready to finalize a divorce but were waiting on the settlement before making any announcements.

Advertisement

The US Sun reports that following the photo leak, Robach moved out of the $5.2 million SoHo apartment she shared with Shue. Though the two seem to have planned to separate anyway, would there still be a need for Shue to get the tabloids worked up about the scandal.