Once a trusted source of the hottest celebrity tea, talk show host Wendy Williams has found herself at the center of a little messiness of her own.

The Root has continued to report on Williams’ ongoing health issues and financial woes. For example, t he host stopped making alimony payments to her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, back in February. But now that he’s been cut off, Hunter is crying broke. Wendy’s ex claims he can’t pay his bills and is facing foreclosure on his home. And he is asking a court to intervene.

Williams was released from a wellness facility in October. And now, Hunter is looking to force her guardian to pay him so he doesn’t lose his home. “I have fallen behind on most of my bills. I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowners association and I’m behind on that bill,” Hunter said in his appeal to the court for help. “If the homeowners association fees are not paid, foreclosure will soon follow.”

Just in case you forgot, Williams and Hunter ended their over 20-year marriage in January 2020 after Hunter impregnanted a woman with whom he’d had an affair. Hunter now shares the home he’s afraid of losing with his mistress, Sharina Hudson, and their love child.

It’s also important to note that, as The Sun reported, the former talk show host has not been paid from The Wendy Williams Show since October of 2021, and she does not have any other gigs lined up at this time. “On October 15, of 2021 plaintiff was informed by Talk WW that her contract was being suspended and that no compensation shall accrue or be payable to plaintiff for the duration of plaintiff’s disability and incapacity,” Wendy’s attorney explained.

The attorney also pointed out that the couple’s divorce settlement agreement calls for payments to be adjusted or cancelled in the event that Wendy wasn’t working.

“If, for any reason, [Plaintiffs] contract with Talk WW is not renewed and/or is otherwise suspended, canceled or terminated and [Plaintiff] does not have any other television show being aired and paying her an equivalent salary, [Defendant] understands and agrees that all Severance Payment shall be subject to either termination or modification.”

Looks like Hunter, once executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, needs to start looking for a new job.