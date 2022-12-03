As the internet chatter continues to grow louder around the GMA love affair between co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, an old Facebook post from Holmes has resurfaced, only adding more kindle to the dumpster fire. As if T.J.’s estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig Holmes, couldn’t be any more publicly embarrassed, leave it to the top investigators of the world wide web to remind us to never say never.

The “ten year challenge” originally posted in 2020 from Holmes’ account was intended to serve as a profound declaration of his love for his wife…despite how he’s been admittedly so awful to her over the years. In the style of the once popular viral challenge, the post features two side by side images—one of Marliee on their wedding day, and the other a more recent photograph. So far in the story, I’m sure you’re thinking “aww, so sweet!” But be warned, there is fly in the buttermilk! Or something like that, (perhaps the original phrasing still applies, but stay with me here.)



In his own words, T.J. Holmes proclaims that despite his “best efforts,” Marlilee remained married to him over the past ten years. The morning show anchor goes on to say that up until that point, he had given his wife “plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor.” It’s giving psychological manipulation and victim blaming if you ask me, but I digress. After all, Holmes doesn’t see his wife as the damsel in distress in this situation, but the hero!



“But instead,” Holmes continues, “with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.” Now we’ve all heard of the myth of the Black Superwoman, but this is too damn far.



“Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch. If she gave me another 10 weeks I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me for another 10 days, I’d be grateful. But if she would even spare another 10 minutes of her time for me today, I should consider myself blessed. This is MARILEE FIEBIG HOLMES, y’all,” the post concludes.



As the Facebook post now makes its rounds on other social platforms, one woman on TikTok has uploaded the old status to her account as a green screen video while she reads the text in full and offers commentary. As you can imagine, the comment section is in shambles.



“It sounds like he been wanting her to leave. Sounds like he doesn’t know how to break up [and] tried to push her out,” wrote one TikTok user.



“This anniversary post was so humiliating to the wife…he’s basically calling her dumb for staying despite his best efforts…he wanted out all along,” wrote another.



Others are calling for Marilee Fiebig to “take him to the cleaners,” hoping her background in law will give her the knowledge and resources to win big in the courtroom. I see an Angela Bassett “Waiting to Exhale” moment in the very near future.

