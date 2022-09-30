Yesterday, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, finally spoke to the Jan. 6th committee after months of saying she wouldn’t do it and having reservations about it. In the four-and-a-half-hour meeting, Thomas stated that her attempted election swaying activities were completely separate from Clare nce Thomas’s role in the Supreme Court.

“Regarding the 2020 election, I did not speak with him at all about the details of my volunteer campaign activities,” Thomas said under oath in her opening statement obtained by CNN. “And I did not speak with him at all about the details of my post-election activities, which were minimal, in any event. I am certain I never spoke with him about any of the legal challenges to the 2020 election, as I was not involved with those challenges in any way.” “Additionally, [Justice Thomas] is uninterested in politics. And I generally do not discuss with him my day-to-day work in politics, the topics I am working on, who I am calling, emailing, texting, or meeting,” she added.

This might be hard to believe, mainly because they live in the same house . How does Clarence not know Ginni attended the Jan. 6th “Stop the Steal” rally or was texting then-White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to find ways to overturn election results? Most of this came into question when Clarence Thomas was the only judge to vote against turning over documents from former President Donald Trump to the Jan. 6 committee .

While this may not be a shock to anyone, given what we know about Ginni’s efforts to pressure electors, she still believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen. This is according to CNN’s correspondence with Jan. 6th committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

“Yes,” the chairman said when Thomas said she still believes the election was stolen. “She said that.” The committee didn’t get into specifics on what was talked about or if the contents of the meeting will be in the final Jan. 6th hearing that will be rescheduled soon.