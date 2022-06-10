Virginia ‘Ginni” Thomas attended the Jan. 6th rally, pressed former chief-of-staff Mark Meadows to overturn the election, and, as The Washington Post reports, reached out to almost 29 lawmakers to reject President Biden’s presidency. The Jan. 6th primetime hearings will primarily show the American public how involved former President Trump was in attempting to overturn the 2020 Presidential election. What might be a missed opportunity is for the committee to look at Ginni Thomas’s involvement, given that she’s the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Thomas’s election meddling methods aren’t just confined to texting. Those who were so concerned with Hillary Clinton’s emails in 2016 might want to take a look at Ginni’s. The Post initially reported Ginni Thomas sent two emails to Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Rep. Shawnna Bolick urging them to “fight back against fraud.”

That number has now increased to 29 due to new emails that The Post has obtained. Using Freeroots, an email service that will allow pre-written emails to be sent to multiple officials at once, Thomas “contact 20 members of the Arizona House and seven state senators in addition to the two state House members.”

From the Washington Post:

The emails encouraged the recipients to “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure,” arguing they have the power to choose Arizona’s electors who vote in the Electoral College for president. But voters have the power to choose a state’s electors by casting their ballots, not state legislatures as Trump and his allies argued following the election. Thomas tried once more to urge 22 House members and one state senator to overturn the state’s results on Dec. 13, one day before the Electoral College members were set to cast their votes, The Post reported.

Many Supreme Court decisions set for this month could change the landscape of America as we know it.

The fact that a Supreme Court Justice’s spouse can be so bold with election inference should be a more significant cause for alarm to everyone. A 6-3 conservative- slanted Supreme Court can do much damage, especially when the commonality of goals are so transparently linked.