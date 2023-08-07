Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
'You Can’t Beat the Internet': Usher Finally Gives His Take on Viral Keke Palmer Serenade Video

The 'Climax' artist has been living it up and causing a lot of fun conversations online since he kicked off his My Way residency in Las Vegas.

By
Shanelle Genai
Usher performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California on August 2.
Photo: Kevin Winter for iHeartRadio (Getty Images)

Though it’s been weeks since the now-viral video of Usher serenading Keke Palmer at a show during his popular Las Vegas Residency tour damn near broke the internet—and kicked off a myriad of online conversations surrounding sexuality, motherhood, respectability politics, relationship expectations and more—the “Yeah” artist is finally giving his two cents on the matter.

During a recent interview with People over the weekend, the “Superstar” singer described that particular buzz as a “pop moment” and “worth talking about.”

“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas,” he explained. “And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

He continued: “Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least have a conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”

The “Confessions Pt. II” singer also added that he while he’s aware of the potential social media storm that may ensue following his performances, he’s decided to embrace the internet’s penchant for jokingly likening him to “domestic terrorist.”

“The internet is crazy. You can’t beat the internet,” he said.

Listen, “domestic terrorist”—while I understand it in the “destroying happy homes” context—might be a tad too far. But I’m glad to see Usher’s taking the jokes and all the online fodder with a grain of salt. Ever since he began the residency, there’s been nothing but rave reviews about it and one tweet won’t stop no show.