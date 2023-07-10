Black Twitter, Please Just Let Usher Do His Job

First Keke Plamer, then Saweetie, and now Winnie Harlow. Each of these ladies has been the topic of conversation on Black Twitter because of how they reacted toward Usher trying to serenade them at his Las Vegas residency.

The discussion surrounding Keke Palmer was because of how her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, stupidly reacted to the video of Usher singing to the talented actress on social media.

His first mistake was making what should’ve been a private conversation public, and as expected, Black Twitter ate his ass up.



When it comes to Saweetie, some people criticized the young rapper for not singing “There Goes My Baby” along with Usher when she attended his show. Instead of enjoying the show like Keke, Saweetie just stood still with her sunglasses on and slightly bobbed her head as the R&B legend performed.

People on Black Twitter called her “boujie” and “fake ghetto.” While others jokingly claimed that she did not react Usher because she didn’t know the words to the song.

In the case of Winnie Harlow, when Usher attempted to serenade the successful model, she hopped on the lap of her boyfriend, NBA player Kyle Kuzma.

As in Usher’s previous performances, Black Twitter was extremely critical of Harlow for how she approached the performance.

Maybe I’m too out of touch with Black Twitter, or maybe I just don’t care enough, but why do grown-ass adults care so much about how Black women react to Usher singing to them? Just because you would’ve acted differently in front of Usher doesn’t mean that these ladies did anything wrong.

Keke was obviously having a lot of fun when Usher started to serenade her and let her outgoing personality show by dancing along with him. Saweetie was chilling and obviously did not know the words to the song, but that did not deserve a bunch of hate from Twitter. Winnie Harlow was clearly joking and probably wanted to enjoy Usher’s performance from a distance. It did not deserve to have a myriad of think pieces written about it on Twitter.

Each of these reactions made it clear that people have too much damn time on their hands. If you don’t like the way that these celebrities acted, how about you get famous, purchase a ticket to a show, and get noticed by Usher, so you can act the way you want to act in front of the R&B icon?

Until then, please leave these ladies alone and let Usher do his job in peace.