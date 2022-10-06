It looks like Right Said Fred started a fight they definitely don’t want. The UK pop duo called out Beyoncé for allegedly sampling their 1992 smash hit “I’m Too Sexy.” “Alien Superstar,” which appears on the singer’s latest album Renaissance, is the song that Right Said Fred believe they should be credited on.



The group, which was formed in 1989 and consists of brother Fred and Richard Fairbrass, took their grievances to the Sun and explained why they’re so bothered. “Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person,” they told the publication.

“She just had probably thought ‘come and get me’ so we heard about it after the fact when you did. Everyone else, Drake and Taylor Swift, they came to us.” Drake sampled the pair for his single, “Way 2 Sexy,” which was released last year.

Swift credited the duo in her 2017 song “Look What You Made Me Do.” “To use our melody they need our permission so they send us the demo and we approve it and if so we get a co-write credit,” Right Said Fred stated. “With this Beyoncé thing there are 22 writers it’s ridiculous so we would get about 40 [pounds].”

They also believe this happens because “there is so little money now in the actual sales, people like friends, golfing partners, engineers, bookers and the guy who brings the coke, they all want a cut.”

Ultimately, Right Said Fred admitted their hands are tied. “There is nothing we can do. It is s–t,” they remarked. “You are going to get into a conversation with someone who has a lot more presence and power and money than we do. And that won’t go well.”

We saw how the Beyhive made quick work of Diane Warren for critiquing the number of songwriters featured on a Beyoncé song. They also came for Kelis after she called out the star for sampling one of her tracks without her knowledge. Trust me: this ain’t the beef you want.