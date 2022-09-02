September 4 isn’t just the day before Labor Day. For Beyoncé fans everywhere, it’s a day to celebrate the birth of a style and music icon. Whether she’s hitting the red carpet, performing on stage or just hanging out at a Nets game, Bey is always wearing something that leaves the rest of talking. Help us show the Queen a little love on her birthday by looking back at just a few of her most amazing looks.
Renaissance Album Cover
When Bey leaked the cover of her album, Renaissance in June, she knew it was exactly what we needed after a devastating two years of COVID. She captioned the pic, “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment.”
Oscar Performance
Bey brought the house down from the Tragniew Park Tennis Courts in Compton during a gorgeous performance of “Be Alive” from the film King Richard at the 2022 Oscars.
Brooklyn Nets Game
She might have been going to a basketball game, but Bey did not come to play when she accompanied her hubby to watch his home team, the Brooklyn Nets in June 2021. I mean, who looks this good when they go to a basketball game?
The Lion King UK Premiere
Bey stunned on the red carpet while she rubbed elbows with the royals at the July 2019 UK premiere of The Lion King live action movie.
2018 Grammys
All eyes were on Queen Bey in a velvet custom Nicolas Jebran gown at the 60th Annual Grammy awards in January 2018.
2018 Global Citizen Festival
Bey took the stage in a floral corset during a performance at 2018's Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in Johannesburg, South Africa
2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Giving Black Panther chic while performing at the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show in 2016.
2015 Met Gala
The Queen turned heads wearing Givenchy on the red carpet at the 2015 Met Gala.
2014 VMAs
Bey’s Zuhair Murad gown at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards was one of the highlights of the red carper arrivals.
On The Run Tour
Bey had so many amazing on stage looks during the 2018 “On the Run II” Tour with Jay-Z. But this one was just next level.
2014 GRAMMY Awards
She was a vision in white wearing Michael Costello at the 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2014.
British Vogue
I mean, come on. Does it get any hotter than this look from Bey’s July 2022 spread in British Vogue?
Roc Nation Brunch
With her hubby at 2020's Roc Nation THE BRUNCH in Los Angeles.
2021 GRAMMY Awards
It was the gloves for me along with a simple black mini dress at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021.
2019 Roc Nation Brunch
Looking lovely in Balmain in 2019 with Jay-Z at Roc Nation The BRUNCH.
