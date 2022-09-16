The Guinness World Records Hall of Fame just got a little bit fiercer as it was recently revealed that one of the latest inductees is none other than Beyoncé.

Per Rolling Stone, the Renaissance artist secured over a dozen entries into the World Records book, including but not limited to “First Act to Debut at Number One with Their First Six Studio Albums” (it’s now seven albums at number one with the recent release of Renaissance), Highest Annual Earnings for a Female Singer, Most Current Twitter Engagements (retweets) for a Female Musician and Highest Earning Couple in Hollywood Ever.” With this feat, Bey joins the ranks of other influential figures such as Simone Biles, BTS, and Billie Eilish.

Achievements can be submitted by anyone to the World Records site but an in-house team has to research and verify first before it can be officially added in. Created in 1954, the Guinness Book of World Records’ purpose is to make the world a more interesting, fun and positive place by encouraging, finding and share the incredible.

Last month, Renaissance landed at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 album chart. Thanks to that, the “Alien Superstar” singer became the first female artist to have all seven of her solo albums debut in the highly coveted spot, according to Pitchfork. Renaissance followed in the footsteps of Lemonade, Beyoncé, and 4, most recently and has earned “332,000 equivalent album units and sold 190,000 physical copies.”

Congratulations to our Queen—Queen Bey, that is! May your musical reign and cultural impact forever flourish now and until the end of time. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got to go blast Renaissance for the 447, 983, 636th time.