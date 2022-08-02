Though it’s only been a couple of days since Beyoncé blessed the world with her seventh studio album Renaissance, much has been said about the highly anticipated album. The latest person is none other than legendary songwriter Dianne Warren, who unfortunately had a run-in with the Beyhive thanks to a seemingly shady tweet she sent out towards the “Crazy In Love” artist on Monday.

As noted by Deadline, Warren posed a question on Monday that many fans took as shade towards Queen Bey, despite Warren not explicitly singling her out by name.

“How can there be 24 writers on a song?,” Warren wrote, with an eye roll emoji. She later added: “This isn’t meant as shade, I’m just curious.”

Keen-eyed Beyhive fans, however, took it as shade as one of Beyoncé’s most popular songs off her album (“Alien Superstar”) credits exactly 24 writers. This prompted a flurry of furious fans to come after Warren. Even one of Beyoncé’s main producers on the album, The-Dream, entered the chat to shed some light on the situation writing on Twitter:

“You mean how’s does our (Black) culture have so many writers, well it started because we couldn’t afford certain things starting out, so we started sampling and it became an Artform, a major part of the Black Culture (hip hop) in America. Had that era not happen who knows. U good?”

After seeing his comment, Warren then responded: “I didn’t mean that as an attack or as disrespect. I didn’t know this, thank U for making me aware of it. No need to be mean about it.”

Umm, OK girl. How about next time, you think before hitting “send” on something shady if you’re not prepared to deal with the potential backlash. Especially when it comes to the Beyhive.

Renaissance is available to stream everywhere now.