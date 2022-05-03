On Monday, the lineup for the upcoming 2022 Tribeca Festival was released.



Encompassing a variety of film screenings, keynotes, and panel discussions, this year’s festival is set to take place this summer in New York. And because y’all know how we like to do things ‘round this way, let’s get into some of the Blackity-black happenings expected to go down.

First up, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Cynthia Erivo, W. Kamau Bell and dream hampton will be on site participating in various Directing and Storytelling discussions about their work over the years.

Director Kasi Lemmons, Meagan Good, and filmmaker Torell Shavone Taylor will be in conversation for the 25th anniversary of Eve’s Bayou, which is also set to be shown as a part of its Retrospective Screenings at the festival. Filmmakers Coodie and Chike from the ever-popular jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will also be featured in one of the handful of masterclasses expected to take place.

Other films and series expected to premiere at the festival include Dave Caplan’s directorial debut The DOC, which centers around hip-hop icon The D.O.C. 30 years after losing his voice in a tragic accident; Untrappeed: The Story of Lil Baby, which takes a deep dive into the rappers rise to stardom; Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution, which takes an in-depth look at “the progression of Black comedy and the comedians who have used pointed humor to expose, challenge and ridicule society’s injustices and the Black experience;” the Nas-directed docuseries Supreme Team, centered around “the notorious Queens, N.Y., gang and tells the real story from the mouths of its two leaders and family members;” the Spike Lee executive produced ESPN film The Captain, a “compelling narrative” that follows the “professional and personal triumphs and challenges” of Derek Jeter and so many more.

As The Hollywood Reporter also notes, rapper and actor Common will also be the recipient of the second annual Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award, which recognizes those who have used storytelling and the arts to create change. Stacey Abrams received the award last year.

In a statement sharing the news, Tribeca’s Chief Content Officer Paula Weinstein said: “We are excited to present a compelling slate of Talks, Reunions, and Master Classes from leading storytellers across film, television, music, art, and comedy. Audiences will have the opportunity to hear from a diverse and captivating lineup of award-winning entertainers at the forefront of cultural leadership.”

The 2022 Tribeca Festival takes place June 8-19. For more information on how to secure your tickets and other programming, visit tribecafilm.com.