If you’re hellbent on being “outside” this summer and Lil Nas X’s or Lizzo’s Tour recent tour announcements didn’t tickle your fancy, then allow me to provide with another option that’s sure to get you moving and grooving: Pharrell Williams’ 2022 Something in the Water Festival!

On Tuesday, the lineup for the popular festival was released and it features a handful of musical acts across a variety of genres (which is great for the really, really specific listeners among us. You know who you are.) Per CBS, some of those artists include 6lack, Ashanti and Ja Rule, Baby Tate, Bia, BLXST, ChloexHalle, Davido, Denzel Curry, Duckwrth, Earthgang JID, Jon Batiste, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi, Lucky Daye, Pharrell and Phriends, Mariah the Scientist, Moneybagg Yo, Pusha T and so many more.

The three-day festival is set to take place over Juneteenth weekend in Washington D.C. for the very first time, after originally being held in Williams’s hometown of Virginia Beach. Due to a “public falling out” with the city’s response and leadership stemming from the murder of one his relatives at the hands of Virginia Beach cop back in March 2021, the superproducer decided to hold the event in a different city—despite VA city officials urging him otherwise.

“I wish the same energy I’ve felt from Virginia Beach leadership upon losing the festival would have been similarly channeled following the loss of my relative’s life,” Williams wrote at the time according to USA today. “I love my city, but for far too long it has been run by- and with toxic energy.” In addition to moving the festival, Williams has also called for a federal investigation into his relative’s murder.

Tickets for Something in the Water festival go on sale Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. EST. For more information, head to somethinginthewater.com.