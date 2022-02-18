Where my girls at??



In case you missed it, on Thursday, Amazon announced that its popular new series, Harlem, will be making its return for a second season.

As previously reported by The Root, Harlem centers around “a group of stylish & ambitious girlfriends in Harlem NYC: a rising star professor struggling to make space for her love life (played by Meagan Good); a savvy tech entrepreneur always dating someone new (played by Jerrie Johnson); a no-filter singer (played by Shoniqua Shandai); and a hopeless romantic fashion designer (played by Grace Byers). Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships & big city dreams.”

“It’s OFFICIAL! #Harlem is coming back with a SEASON 2 - thanks to YOU!.” Byers penned on Instagram, sharing the news. “So grateful for your support watching @harlemonprime . Your girls Camille, Tye, Angie and Quinn are coming back!”

“It’s official,” Johnson also wrote. “Now y’all can make y’all way OUT of my DMs with yalls questions about season 2.” (Full transparency: I may or may not have been one of those people trying to figure out if and when this show was coming back. It’s a cute show that has the potential to become a new-age classic like Insecure if they continue to play their cards right.)

Speaking to Variety, Girls Trip co-writer and Harlem creator Tracy Oliver explained:

“When I walked into a bar in Harlem and overheard folks excitedly discussing the show, I knew we had a hit. Harlem has resonated with so many people and I’m beyond grateful to Amazon for giving it a second season. Most of all, I’m excited to reunite with the beautiful cast.”

Added executive producer Pharrell Williams on Instagram, “My timeline has been crazy, people just eat it up. You ladies are beautiful, it’s really well done and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Season one of Harlem is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.