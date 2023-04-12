Tokyo Toni: Blac Chyna's Biggest Hater

Shaman Jones-Hunter, AKA Tokyo Toni, is the unbearable mother of Angela White, previously called Blac Chyna. Ever since Angela announced in 2023 that she is in the process of changing her life for the better, her mother has become more vocal about her hatred for her daughter. Here are some of the moments in recent years that proved that Tokyo Toni is the absolute worst.
She’s Called Blac Chyna a “Mistake”
Tokyo Toni gave birth to Blac Chyna, born Angela White, at the age of 16. When she got into an argument with Chyna in 2018, she called her a “mistake” and a “statutory rape baby”.
She Uses the Internet to Get Her Attention
Not only does Angela’s mother embarrass her daughter on the internet, but she also calls on other people to get in communication with her. In 2018, Tokyo Toni made two posts on Instagram tagging Rob Kardashian and Amber Rose begging them to ask her daughter to see her grandchildren. When she was unsuccessful, she cussed out her daughter on the internet.
Tokyo Toni Says She Will “Marvin Gaye” Angela
In April 2023, Tokyo Toni said that she would “Marvin Gaye” her daughter, a terrifying thing to say given that Marvin Gaye died at the hands of his own father in 1984. Allegedly, the threat came due to her daughter not sending her $3,800 for her overdue rent balance.
Angela said that it was “the devil” talking when her mother wished for her death.
Tokyo Toni and the Illuminati
Tokyo Toni believes that she is “marked for death” by the Illuminati because of her daughter. She also said she doesn’t ever want to be near her alone without weapons. She also constantly posts videos saying that the Illuminati will come to get her daughter and that she can’t do anything about it.
She Bashed Blac Chyna’s Grammy Outfit
Tokyo Toni posted a video in response to seeing Blac Chyna’s horrific Grammys outfit in February 2023. She claims that she texted her daughter, “What in the ‘H’ are you wearing? Who are you trying not to impress? Was this the guy who lives with you, because this looks like his style?” She admits that the message probably came off as mean, but believes that the criticism was deserved.
She Dragged Her Boyfriend on Social Media
In February 2023, Tokyo Toni criticized her daughter for her relationships and said, “How many men are you going to bring around, in and out? How many times I gotta tell you this?” Angela has allegedly been dating rapper Twin Hector since 2021. Toni believes that her daughter has a problem with letting too many partners in and out of her and her children’s lives.
Tokyo Toni Says Angela is a “Weirdo” Amongst Other Names
In April 2023, without prefacing why she was angry, Toni went off on her daughter in an Instagram video calling her a “sl*t bucket” and a “weirdo.” She also said that her daughter is jealous and doesn’t want anybody to get above her and doesn’t take care of anybody.
The Kardashian Trial
Tokyo Toni was kicked out of the trial for Blac Chyna Vs. The Kardashians in 2022 for allegedly threatening the judge on Instagram Live, saying she was going to “get” him. She claims that she was actually talking about Kris Jenner.
Mocking Angela’s Transformation
Tokyo Toni took to Instagram to call people “clowns” in March 2023 for saying that they’re proud of her daughter for reversing her cosmetic surgeries and working to change her life.
Claims the Transformation is a PR Stunt
The vocal mother went on a rant about her daughter’s newfound walk with God and said that she’s a child of God instead of Angela. She also claims that Rob Kardashian’s ex is “faking it” and that the change is a PR stunt. Worst of all, she believes that her daughter is playing with God and should have her name taken out of the “Book of Life” if she is actually faking it.
Angela White Blocked Her Mother
In March 2023, Angela White said that she blocked her mother from communicating with her because she would rather love her and pray for her from afar.