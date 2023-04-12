Tokyo Toni: Blac Chyna's Biggest Hater

Entertainment

Tokyo Toni: Blac Chyna's Biggest Hater

Why does the mother of Blac Chyna, the born-again Christian and former wife of Rob Kardashian, hate to see her daughter win?

By
Amira Castilla
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Tokyo Toni: Blac Chyna&#39;s Biggest Hater
Photo: Arnold Turner / Stringer (Getty Images)

Shaman Jones-Hunter, AKA Tokyo Toni, is the unbearable mother of Angela White, previously called Blac Chyna. Ever since Angela announced in 2023 that she is in the process of changing her life for the better, her mother has become more vocal about her hatred for her daughter. Here are some of the moments in recent years that proved that Tokyo Toni is the absolute worst.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 13

She’s Called Blac Chyna a “Mistake”

She’s Called Blac Chyna a “Mistake”

Image for article titled Tokyo Toni: Blac Chyna&#39;s Biggest Hater
Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Tokyo Toni gave birth to Blac Chyna, born Angela White, at the age of 16. When she got into an argument with Chyna in 2018, she called her a “mistake” and a “statutory rape baby”.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 13

She Uses the Internet to Get Her Attention

She Uses the Internet to Get Her Attention

Image for article titled Tokyo Toni: Blac Chyna&#39;s Biggest Hater
Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images), Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Not only does Angela’s mother embarrass her daughter on the internet, but she also calls on other people to get in communication with her. In 2018, Tokyo Toni made two posts on Instagram tagging Rob Kardashian and Amber Rose begging them to ask her daughter to see her grandchildren. When she was unsuccessful, she cussed out her daughter on the internet.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 13

Tokyo Toni Says She Will “Marvin Gaye” Angela

Tokyo Toni Says She Will “Marvin Gaye” Angela

Image for article titled Tokyo Toni: Blac Chyna&#39;s Biggest Hater
Photo: AP Photo/Lennox Mclendon, Getty Images/Arnold Turner / Stringer

In April 2023, Tokyo Toni said that she would “Marvin Gaye” her daughter, a terrifying thing to say given that Marvin Gaye died at the hands of his own father in 1984. Allegedly, the threat came due to her daughter not sending her $3,800 for her overdue rent balance.

Angela said that it was “the devil” talking when her mother wished for her death.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 13

Tokyo Toni and the Illuminati

Tokyo Toni and the Illuminati

Blac Chyna’s Mother Makes Bold Claims About The Illuminati And Her Daughter!

Tokyo Toni believes that she is “marked for death” by the Illuminati because of her daughter. She also said she doesn’t ever want to be near her alone without weapons. She also constantly posts videos saying that the Illuminati will come to get her daughter and that she can’t do anything about it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 13

She Bashed Blac Chyna’s Grammy Outfit

She Bashed Blac Chyna’s Grammy Outfit

Image for article titled Tokyo Toni: Blac Chyna&#39;s Biggest Hater
Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Tokyo Toni posted a video in response to seeing Blac Chyna’s horrific Grammys outfit in February 2023. She claims that she texted her daughter, “What in the ‘H’ are you wearing? Who are you trying not to impress? Was this the guy who lives with you, because this looks like his style?” She admits that the message probably came off as mean, but believes that the criticism was deserved.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 13

She Dragged Her Boyfriend on Social Media

She Dragged Her Boyfriend on Social Media

Image for article titled Tokyo Toni: Blac Chyna&#39;s Biggest Hater
Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)

In February 2023, Tokyo Toni criticized her daughter for her relationships and said, “How many men are you going to bring around, in and out? How many times I gotta tell you this?” Angela has allegedly been dating rapper Twin Hector since 2021. Toni believes that her daughter has a problem with letting too many partners in and out of her and her children’s lives.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 13

Tokyo Toni Says Angela is a “Weirdo” Amongst Other Names

Tokyo Toni Says Angela is a “Weirdo” Amongst Other Names

Image for article titled Tokyo Toni: Blac Chyna&#39;s Biggest Hater
Photo: Arnold Turner / Stringer (Getty Images)

In April 2023, without prefacing why she was angry, Toni went off on her daughter in an Instagram video calling her a “sl*t bucket” and a “weirdo.” She also said that her daughter is jealous and doesn’t want anybody to get above her and doesn’t take care of anybody.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 13

The Kardashian Trial

The Kardashian Trial

Image for article titled Tokyo Toni: Blac Chyna&#39;s Biggest Hater
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images), Momodu Mansaray / Stringer (Getty Images)

Tokyo Toni was kicked out of the trial for Blac Chyna Vs. The Kardashians in 2022 for allegedly threatening the judge on Instagram Live, saying she was going to “get” him. She claims that she was actually talking about Kris Jenner.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 13

Mocking Angela’s Transformation

Mocking Angela’s Transformation

Image for article titled Tokyo Toni: Blac Chyna&#39;s Biggest Hater
Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images), Arnold Turner / Stringer (Getty Images)

Tokyo Toni took to Instagram to call people “clowns” in March 2023 for saying that they’re proud of her daughter for reversing her cosmetic surgeries and working to change her life.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 13

Claims the Transformation is a PR Stunt

Claims the Transformation is a PR Stunt

Image for article titled Tokyo Toni: Blac Chyna&#39;s Biggest Hater
Screenshot: Photo from @blacchyna on IG (Other)

The vocal mother went on a rant about her daughter’s newfound walk with God and said that she’s a child of God instead of Angela. She also claims that Rob Kardashian’s ex is “faking it” and that the change is a PR stunt. Worst of all, she believes that her daughter is playing with God and should have her name taken out of the “Book of Life” if she is actually faking it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 13

Angela White Blocked Her Mother

Angela White Blocked Her Mother

Image for article titled Tokyo Toni: Blac Chyna&#39;s Biggest Hater
Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images)

In March 2023, Angela White said that she blocked her mother from communicating with her because she would rather love her and pray for her from afar.

Advertisement

13 / 13