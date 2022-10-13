When we thought Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments couldn’t get any worse, more accusations have come out. We all remember his infamous 2018 interview with TMZ when he stupidly said, “slavery was a choice,” right?

That was bad, that was real bad, but now we learned that such comments, particularly the Chicago rapper’s anti-Semitic statements started years ago, not just in the last couple of weeks.

Van Lathan, who worked at TMZ at the time of the interview, claimed on his podcast Higher Learning with Rachel Lindsay that Ye professed his love of Adolf Hitler and Nazis while at TMZ in 2018.

If you don’t remember, during Ye’s visit to TMZ, Lathan is the Black man seen rebuking his comments that “slavery was a choice.” In a conversation that was not aired on TMZ, Lathan claimed that he brought up the Holocaust to explain why his sentiments on slavery are so wrong. But in Ye’s response, Lathan claims that he said that he “loved Hitler and the Nazis.”

What. The. Hell.

During an episode of Higher Learning that dropped on Oct. 11, Lathan said, “I’ve already heard him say that stuff before. I mean, I was taken aback because that type of anti-Semitic talk is disgusting. But as far as him, I knew that that was in him because when came to TMZ, he said that stuff and they took it out of the interview.”

He continued, “If you look at what I said at TMZ, it goes from me saying like, ‘Hey Kanye, there’s real-life, real-world implication to everything that you just said there.’ What I say after that — if I can remember, it’s been a long time — was, ’12 million people actually died because of Nazism and Hitler and all of that stuff,’ and then I move on to talk about what he said about slavery.”

“The reason they took it out is because it wouldn’t have made sense unless they kept in Kanye saying he loved Hitler and the Nazis, which he said when he was at TMZ. He said something like, ‘I love Hitler, I love Nazis.’ Something to that effect.”



These are claims, so we don’t have any actual proof, but the fact that I think that it sounds like something Kanye would say is bad enough.

Just when I thought Kanye couldn’t dig himself into a deeper hole, this revelation is shared. Of all people, why would you profess your love for someone who is quite literally one of the top five worst human beings in the history of this planet? Adolf Hitler not only hated Jewish people, he hated anyone that was viewed as a “threat” to the purity of the Germanic race, which included Black people.

Kanye’s previous anti-Semitic comments on social media and edited-out portions of his Fox News interviews with Tucker Carlson were bad enough, but professing your love for the man who is responsible for the genocide of millions of Jewish people is one of the worst things you can say, even if it happened four years ago.