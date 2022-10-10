LAST WEEK

Just days after he was restricted from Twitter and Instagram for posting anti -Semitic messages, Kanye West is shifting his focus to vlogging.

On Monday, the Donda rapper released a 30-minute documentary on Youtube titled, Last Week, that shows Ye taking business meetings, previewing new music, showing a porn movie to Adidas executives and watching his daughter play basketball.

Sounds like a lot to take in, right?

While the film gives no insight into why he wore a “WHITE LIVES MATTER” t-shirt or why he’s bullying Black women or why he took an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, it does give outside spectators a pee k in to the day-to-day life of one Mr. Kanye West.

In one moment previewed in the doc, Kanye and others are in a car listening to song where he raps, “You a fake bitch/You don’t really love Ye, go listen to Drake, bitch/You don’t have no idea what it take, bitch/Go listen to Lil Baby, go listen to Future, bitch.”

He continues, “Tryna get away, feeling like a fugitive / Uncle Snoop voice, baby I don’t love hoes / You ain’t love Ye, you love Moneybagg Yo / I done signed away some of what he bad for / What he mad for? You a fake bitch.”

One of the most uncomfortable moments in the film is when Kanye is seen showing Adidas executives a porn movie, just to demonstrate that one of the actors has a similar voice to one of the executives sitting in the meeting.

The meeting continues with Kanye demanding that one of his associates be made CEO and also voicing his frustrations with the company for allegedly stealing his designs with out his approval. At one point Ye says, “adidas has to come and be like [scribbles on a notepad] and then say, ‘Ye, what do you want?’ I’m not talking to you guys. I’m not arguing about money with people broker than me. I’m not arguing about ideas with people with lesser ideas than me.”

The documentary ultimately ends with Ye watching his daughter, North West, play basketball and meet up with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and son, Saint West.

After I finished watching the film, I had no idea what to make of it. Does Kanye want to come off as more relatable? Is Kanye going to start vlogging his life? Is Kanye a YouTuber now? Is this a preview of a larger film? Is he leaving Adidas? What is going on?

This film seemingly gives some insight into what a week is like with someone as interesting and busy as Kanye West, but it doesn’t answer any questions about why much of his behavior is so questionable and frustrating, especially during the last week. That’s what the people truly want to know.