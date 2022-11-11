Most Black people grew up with a grandmother or auntie who wore house dresses on the regular. Growing up, I don’t think I remember seeing my grandma in anything other than one of her floral house dress. Whether she was fixing a meal, running to the store, or entertaining friends, she always had the perfect one-piece solution. And although it wasn’t the most fashionable, it was certainly a comfortable alternative to her church dress and itchy stockings. Luckily, these days there are plenty of alternatives to the traditional house dress that are just as fashionable as they are functional.

Call it a muumuu, a caftan or a house dress, these pieces will help you look good without even trying. Whether you’re entertaining friends for brunch or just lounging around the house, you can slip into one of these comfortable dresses and instantly transform yourself into a melanated version of Blanche Devereaux of The Golden Girls. And if you spend less time getting ready for your guests, you have more time to make sure you can make the perfect brunch cocktail.