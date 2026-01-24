Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

The Tragic Story of Florence Ballard, The Soulful Singer Who Started The Supremes

With the 50th anniversary of her passing approaching , we tell the story of the founding member of The Supremes, Florence Ballard who skyrocketed to international superstardom. But a string of bad luck led to her untimely death.

By










Published

Screenshot: TikTok

You can’t talk about Motown without talking about The Supremes, one of the label’s most successful groups, who topped the charts in the 1960s with hits like “Baby Love” and “Where Did Our Love Go.” 

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE

But behind their glamorous gowns and pitch-perfect harmony was something much darker – a rift in the group fueled by jealousy. As Diana Ross emerged as the lead singer and the group’s biggest star, her bandmate Florence Ballard felt her light was being dimmed. Her depression drove her to lash out and ultimately leave her music career and her childhood friends behind.

Often called “The Lost Supreme,” Florence Ballard’s life was tragically cut short at age 32. This is her story.

Detroit Born

Screenshot: YouTube

Florence Ballard was born in Detroit, Michigan, on June 30, 1943. The ninth of 15 children, Ballard grew up in the city’s Brewster-Douglass Projects. From a young age, Ballard sang in the church choir and local talent shows. It was through those performances that she met her future bandmate, Mary Wilson, who was often her competition. 

The Primettes

American vocal group The Supremes, New York City, February 25th 1966. Left to right: Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson, and Diana Ross.

In 1958, Ballard’s voice caught the attention of Milton Jenkins, a promoter and manager who was working with a local group called The Primes (who would later become known as The Temptations). Jenkins thought Ballard would be perfect for a sister act he was putting together called “The Primettes.”

A high school junior at the time, Ballard recruited her friend Mary Wilson, who brought in Diana Ross. Betty McGlown would join the group later as a fourth member. 

A Traumatic Incident

In 1960, a traumatic incident would change a then-17-year-old Ballard for life. Florence went to a local dance with her brother. At the end of the night, the pair got separated, and Ballard took a ride from someone she thought she knew. The man threatened her with a knife and raped her in an empty parking lot. The incident changed Ballard’s personality and her relationship with her friends in the group. Mary Wilson said the incident “totally destroyed” her.

“We couldn’t understand what was happening,” she said. “And it really hurt us.”

Ballard stopped singing for a while, and it took a lot for her bandmates to get her back.

Becoming The Supremes

LONDON  MARCH 15: (L-R) Singers Mary Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard of the R&B vocal group “The Supremes” pose for a portrait with fellow Tamla Motown artist Smokey Robinson on March 15, 1965 wearing Tamla Motown bags arriving at Heathrow Airport on tour in London, England. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The Primettes got their big break in 1960 when, with the help of Ross’ neighbor Smokey Robinson, they got to audition for Berry Gordy of Motown Records. Gordy was impressed with the group, but wanted the teens to finish high school before getting into the music industry, so he waited to sign them to the label in 1961. But Gordy thought the group needed a new name, and after lots of brainstorming, they settled on Ballard’s suggestion – The Supremes.

Looking for a Lead

PORTLAND, OR — NOVEMBER 1966: The Supremes performs at the Memorial Coliseum in November 1966 in Portland, Oregon. In the foreground is lead vocalist Diana Ross, with fellow member Florence Ballard performing in the background. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

With their Motown deal inked, the group struggled to find a hit. In the early days, the group didn’t have an official lead singer, and the members took turns filling the role. 

But it was hard not to notice that the ladies’ voices had completely different sounds. Diana Ross was known for her high-pitched singing voice, while Mary Wilson compared Ballard’s deep, soulful voice to that of Etta James or Aretha Franklin, in an episode of “Unsung.” The Supremes finally scored their first number one hit with Diana Ross singing lead on 1964’s Where Did Our Love Go,” and the group had no idea how high Ross’ star was about to rise. 

Internal Problems

Group portrait of American Pop and Rhythm & Blues group the Supremes, circa 1967. Pictured are, from left, Diana Ross, Florence Ballard (1943 – 1976), and Mary Wilson. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

The Supremes’ success opened up a whole new world for these three young women from Detroit, but cracks would start to form in the group’s foundation as Diana Ross emerged as the lead singer on a string of hit songs. Florence Ballard didn’t like that she felt The Supremes were no longer a group, and Berry Gordy had a clear favorite.

“Diana wanted to be the lead singer. I felt that I was suited better doing some tunes, and I felt that the relationship, as close as I thought we were, it just should have been spread around. But it wasn’t. Diana was the complete lead, in complete control of the group,” Ballard said in an interview.

Problems With Berry Gordy

Motown records founder Berry Gordy at his desk, 1972. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)

Florence Ballard had issues with Diana Ross’ placement in the spotlight and began to rebel. She started drinking, which some believe led her temper to explode. By the late 1960s, Ballard was fed up with Gordy’s constant criticism, including his comments about her weight and calling her fat.

“He would say to me, ‘Florence, you’re too fat.’ Well, I was a size 12, and I guess next to Diane, maybe I was fat. But as far as I was concerned, I was pretty damn stacked,” she said in a 1975 interview with author Peter Benjaminson of the Detroit Free Press. “I knew I was well put together because the guys’ reactions in the audience were something else.”

“I Don’t Dance to Anyone’s Tune…Unless I Want To”

Screenshot: YouTube

As time went on, Ballard said Gordy knew exactly how to get under her skin, trying to control her by threatening her if she didn’t do things the way he wanted. But Ballard’s will was just as strong and made it almost impossible for her to remain a member of the group she help found that was now called “Diana Ross and The Supremes.”

“He always said he wanted to control me, and if he couldn’t control me then he didn’t want me around,” Ballard told Benjaminson in 1975. “I guess by being controlled I was supposed to be a puppet on a string and he was supposed to pull my string and I danced to his tune. I’m not that type of person. I don’t dance to anyone’s tune unless I want to.”

Walking Away

Screenshot: YouTube

Eventually, the tension became too much for Ballard, and she left the group in 1967 after an appearance at The Flamingo in Las Vegas. Ballard, who had been drinking, said she was tired of being called fat and poked her stomach out on stage. Gordy was outraged by her behavior and sent her home after the show. She was replaced by Cindy Birdsong, whom Ballard told Peter Benjaminson that Berry Gordy was priming to take her place.

Getting Back on Track

After leaving The Supremes, Ballard signed a release that gave her $15,000 and kept her from using the group’s name or collecting royalties from their music. Without the advice of legal counsel, Ballard had no idea how bad that decision would prove to be for her career.

A Solo Career

@_nellevision

Florence Ballard: The Lost Supreme (Part 9) #florenceballard #thesupremes #dianaross #marywilson #dreamgirls #motown

♬ original sound – YT: Nellevision

Florence Ballard loved to sing and was trying to find life in the music industry after The Supremes. In 1968, she married Tommy Chapman, who tried to help her kick start her solo career. But Tommy didn’t have the experience to manage his wife. Her first two singles weren’t successful, and many people believe it was because she wasn’t able to use The Supremes name to market herself. She lost her record contract and her fortune.

Tragic Passing

Screenshot: TikTok

When the money dried up, Florence Ballard lost her marriage and eventually her home. With nothing left, her drinking got worse. Ballard passed away on February 22, 1976 in Detroit, Michigan. She was 32 years old. The tragedy surrounding Ballard’s untimely death brought Mary Wilson and Diana Ross, who had barely spoken since The Supremes broke up together to pay their last respects to their friend and bandmate.

Lasting Legacy

Beverly Hills, UNITED STATES: Jennifer Hudson poses with the award 15 January 2007 at the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Hudson won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for “Dreamgirls.” AFP PHOTO GABRIEL BOUYS/STF (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Florence Ballard may be gone, but her legacy lives on. At the 2007 Golden Globes, actress-singer Jennifer Hudson dedicated her Best Supporting Actress win to Florence Ballard, who provided the inspiration for “Effie,” Hudson’s character in “Dreamgirls.”

“I just want to dedicate this award to a lady who never really got a fair chance,” Hudson said in her acceptance speech. “This award is for Florence Ballard. You will never be forgotten.”

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

What's Black at Sundance 2026: Movies, Documentaries and More!

What’s Black at Sundance 2026: Movies, Documentaries and More!

Sundance Film Festival is officially underway and that means, so is our list of Black-leading or centric films you might want to keep an eye out for in 2026! …
Continue Reading
The Most Exciting Tours From Black Artists in 2026!

The Most Exciting Tours From Black Artists in 2026!

From Summer Walker and New Edition to Bruno Mars and Cardi B.—our faves are hitting the road for some amazing tours. Let’s check out who! …
Continue Reading

Why Is Delroy Lindo Getting His First Oscar Nomination At 73? The Answer Is Both Simple And Complex.

Lindo’s performance in Sinners was astounding, so this is a well deserved nomination. But at 73 and after staring in over 40 movies, it’s a bit late for him to get his FIRST one …
Continue Reading
Why The Feds Are Now Looking for Gervonta Davis

Why The Feds Are Now Looking for Gervonta Davis

An arrest warrant has been issued for Gervonta “Tank” Davis, and because he hasn’t turned himself in, he’s considered a fugitive for the U.S. Marshals …
Continue Reading
These Ain’t Your Grandma’s MuuMuus

These Ain’t Your Grandma’s MuuMuus

As the Mrs. Roper trend takes over TikTok, we’re here to make sure your muumuu game is tight …
Continue Reading
Athletes Who Became More Successful Than Their Professional Athlete Fathers!

Athletes Who Became More Successful Than Their Professional Athlete Fathers!

Some fathers passed down their athletic genes to their children, and some of their sons were SO good, they enjoyed even more success than their dad! …
Continue Reading
From Karamo Brown to Garcelle Beauvais: Why Black Stars Are Walking Away From Toxic, All-White Work Environments

From Karamo Brown to Garcelle Beauvais: Why Black Stars Are Walking Away From Toxic, All-White Work Environments

By skipping the final “Queer Eye” press run, Karamo Brown taught viewers a valuable lesson about standing up to mistreatment in white-led spaces …
Continue Reading
Civil Rights Lawyer: How a KKK Law is Being Used to Silence Two Black Women in Minneapolis

Civil Rights Lawyer: How a KKK Law is Being Used to Silence Two Black Women in Minneapolis

After a viral, nonviolent protest, federal authorities weaponized two civil rights laws to target prominent Black activists …
Continue Reading
Black Texas Teen <i>Finally</i> Exonerated 70 Years Later for a White Woman's Murder He Didn't Commit

Black Texas Teen Finally Exonerated 70 Years Later for a White Woman’s Murder He Didn’t Commit

Tommy Lee Walker of Texas was just 19 years old when he was executed for raping and murdering a white woman. 70 years later, he’s been exonerated …
Continue Reading
Cam'ron Told His Ex On-Air That She Was a 'Bad Investment,' and Social Media is Divided

Cam’ron Told His Ex On-Air That She Was a ‘Bad Investment,’ and Social Media is Divided

Rapper Cam’ron is once again making waves on social media for his viewpoints. Let’s break down why! …
Continue Reading
Pam Grier Says She Saw Lynched Bodies— and the Internet is Fighting Over Whether to Believe Her

Pam Grier Says She Saw Lynched Bodies— and the Internet is Fighting Over Whether to Believe Her

Actress Pam Grier is facing criticism from some who are calling BS on her account of witnessing lynched Black bodies in her Ohio home town …
Continue Reading
Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan and 'Sinners' Crew Respond to Historic 2026 Oscar Nominations

Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan and ‘Sinners’ Crew Respond to Historic 2026 Oscar Nominations

Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Raphael Saadiq and more of the ‘Sinners’ artists are speaking out about their monumental feat! …
Continue Reading
Don Lemon Just Scored a Huge Win in His Battle With the DOJ

Don Lemon Just Scored a Huge Win in His Battle With the DOJ

Don Lemon was at risk of legal trouble by the Department of Justice for reporting on ICE protests in Minnesota …
Continue Reading
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Explains Why She Doesn't Believe in the Bible

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Explains Why She Doesn’t Believe in the Bible

Oscar-nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor is opening up like never before, revealing her perspective on the Bible. And it’s definitely sparking some swift reactions! …
Continue Reading
A$AP Rocky Finally Breaks Down What the Beef With Drake Is Really All About

A$AP Rocky Finally Breaks Down What the Beef With Drake Is Really All About

For everyone still unclear about why A$AP Rocky and Drake are really beefing, the Harlem rapper explained it all during an interview with Ebro …
Continue Reading
The Movie Costume Designs That Landed Ruth E. Carter Her Record Oscar Nominations!

The Movie Costume Designs That Landed Ruth E. Carter Her Record Oscar Nominations!

Ruth E. Carter just became the most-nominated Black woman in Oscar history. Here are the films that helped her get there …
Continue Reading
New Report Shows Murders, Violent Crime Down in 40 Cities. Here's What That Means

New Report Shows Murders, Violent Crime Down in 40 Cities. Here’s What That Means

As crime rates reach historic lows in the U.S., politicians and community members are trying to isolate exactly why …
Continue Reading
Mary J. Blige Explains Why She Was 'Scared' to Meet Aretha Franklin

Mary J. Blige Explains Why She Was ‘Scared’ to Meet Aretha Franklin

Mary J. Blige is getting transparent about the experience she had working with the late Aretha Franklin and her story is something else! …
Continue Reading
53 Years After <i>Roe v. Wade</i>, Black Women in the South Still Suffer the Most Without It

53 Years After Roe v. Wade, Black Women in the South Still Suffer the Most Without It

On the 53rd anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, health concerns for Black women are still the most pressing but the most under funded and forgotten …
Continue Reading
He Was the Youngest Freedom Rider, Now He's Sharing His Story at a Mississippi Museum

He Was the Youngest Freedom Rider, Now He’s Sharing His Story at a Mississippi Museum

Hezekiah Watkins— the youngest Freedom Rider—is still here to share his harrowing journey from a death row cell to the history books …
Continue Reading