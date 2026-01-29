The Story of Fela Kuti, the Afrobeat Legend Whose Message Was in His Music

DETROIT – NOVEMBER7 7: Musician Fela Kuti performs at Orchestra Hall in Detroit, Michigan, on November 7, 1986 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leni Sinclair/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

From James Brown to Marvin Gaye to Bob Marley, history has given us plenty of talented musicians who have delivered powerful messages of freedom and resistance in the form of amazing music. But when it comes to great music with a message, it’s hard to leave out Fela Kuti, the Nigerian musician who blended West African music with jazz and funk to create an amazing soundtrack that spoke up for Black power and out against corruption in government.

This year, as the Grammys plan to honor Kuti Sunday (Feb. 1) with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award we’re looking at the life of Afrobeats pioneer and music legend Fela Kuti.

Born in Nigeria

Fela Kuti performing on stage at Brixton Academy, London, 12 November 1983. (Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns)

Fela Kuti was born Olufela Olusegun Oludotun Ransome-Kuti on Oct. 15, 1938, in Abeokuta, Nigeria. His father, Reverend Ransome-Kuti, was a Protestant minister and his mother, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, was a well-known political activist.

A Student of Classical Music

(GERMANY OUT) Musicians from Nigeria Kuti, Fela Anikulapo *15.10.1938-02.08.1997 saxophonist, bandleader, Nigeria founder of the Afrobeat Fela Anikulapo Kuti performing during the Berlin Jazz Festival – 1978 (Photo by Mehner/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

As a child, Fela took lessons on the piano and drums and performed with the choir at his school. Although his parents had dreams of him becoming a doctor, Fela went on to study classical music at Trinity College of Music in London. That experience of being in London in the 1950s exposed him to the sounds of American jazz and rock, which he would take back home to Nigeria.

Making the Band

UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 01: BRIXTON ACADEMY Photo of Fela KUTI, Fela Kuti live at The Academy, Brixton, London 1983 (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

In 1963, Kuti put together the band Koola Lobitos, which included musicians from West Africa and the Caribbean. The group performed at private events and clubs around London. By the mid-1960s, the group had gained even more popularity in Nigeria, and hired to perform with well-known U.S. acts like Chubby Checker. The band’s name changed a couple of times, to Afrika 70 and Egypt 80, but their distinct sound remained the same.

The Godfather of Afrobeats

(MANDATORY CREDIT Ebet Roberts/Getty Images) UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 08: FELT FORUM Photo of Fela KUTI and EGYPT 80, performing live onstage with Egypt 80 (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)

Felt Kuti is widely considered the godfather of Afrobeat, a unique sound influenced heavily by West African music as well as American funk and jazz. Kuti’s songs were known for repeating riffs, an emphasis on horns and percussion instruments and call and response vocals. His tracks, which were often longer than 15 minutes, were made for dancing, but there was also a much deeper message.

Political Influence

Fela Kuti at The Senator Hotel, London, United Kingdom, 11 November 1983. (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

During a 1969 tour of the United States, Kuti met a Black civil rights activist named Sandra Smith, who introduced him to the work of activists, including Malcom X, Angela Davis and Stokely Carmichael.

“Sandra gave me the education I wanted. She was the one who opened my eyes … She talked to me about politics, history … she blew my mind really,” he said in an interview.

Criticism of The Government

DETROIT – NOVEMBER7 7: Musician Fela Kuti performs at Orchestra Hall in Detroit, Michigan, on November 7, 1986 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leni Sinclair/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Fela Kuti’s message of opposing corruption in government made him a frequent target. He was arrested by the Nigerian government 200 times, and his home was frequently raided looking for evidence of possession of marijuana (an offense that could come with a sentence of up to 10 years in prison).

Kalakuta Republic

Nigerian Afrobeat musician, composer, and political activist Fela Kuti (1938 – 1997) as he sits in an armchair in his compound, Lagos, Nigeria, circa 1983. (Photo by William F. Campbell/Getty Images)

Kuti’s distrust of the Nigerian government led him to create the Kalakuta Republic, a compound where he lived with his family and members of his band and declared an “independent, self-governing state” free from government control.

The first Kalakuta Republic, located in Surulere, a suburb of Lagos, was burned to the ground by the army in 1977. Residents of the compound were beaten and abused. Kuti’s mother suffered a fractured leg when she was thrown from a window. She passed away the following year. Kuti rebuilt Kalakuta Republic in Ikeja, where he lived until he died in 1997.

Personal Life

Afro Beat band leader Fela Kuti with his wives, backstage, Forest National Theatre, Brussels, Belgium, 1981. (Photo by Rico D’Rozario/Redferns)

Fela Kuti practiced polygamy, marrying 27 women in a traditional Yoruba wedding ceremony in Lagos in 1979.

“Water No Get Enemy”

One of Kuti’s most popular singles is 1974’s “Water No Get Enemy.” In the nearly 10-minute track, Kuti sings about the importance of water as a life source. He uses the fact that it has no enemies as a metaphor for Black power and the importance of standing up in the face of oppression.

“Expensive S*t”

Fela Kuti’s songs about corruption in government were often inspired by his own experiences. His 1975 song, “Expensive Sh*t” is a 13-minute uptempo track inspired by his own interactions with law enforcement who he believed wasted time an resources trying to bring him down.

Movement of the People

LONDON – NOVEMBER 13: Fela Kuti performs live on stage at Brixton Academy in London on November 13 1983 (Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns)

In 1979 Kuti formed his own political party, the Movement of the People. He tried, unsuccessfully to run for president of Nigeria. The party was banned for speaking out in protest of the country’s presidential election.

Laid to Rest

Fela Kuti left his mark on the socio-political scene like no other African musician before him. Township inhabitants hero-worshipped Kuti who spoke out against the injustices of the upper classes. However, Fela Anikulapo Kuti attracted the wrath of military leaders in power who disliked his satirical approach and found himself in prison on various occasions where he was subject to torture. Women attend a Fela Kuti concert. (Photo by sophie ELBAZ/Sygma via Getty Images)

Fela Kuti died on August 2, 1997 in Lagos due to complications related to AIDS. AFter a funeral procession that included more than 150,000 people, his body was laid to rest in front of his home in Ikeja, Nigeria.

Lifetime Achievement Award

(GERMANY OUT) Musicians from Nigeria Kuti, Fela Anikulapo *15.10.1938-02.08.1997 saxophonist, bandleader, Nigeria founder of the Afrobeat Fela Anikulapo Kuti performing during the Berlin Jazz Festival – 1978 (Photo by Mehner/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Although he never won a GRAMMY award during his career, the music industry plans to pay tribute to Fela Kuti’s amazing impact by honoring him with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2026 ceremony along with other iconic artists, including Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Cher, and Paul Simon.