Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

The Story of 10 Black Models Becoming Legends at the Battle of Versailles Fashion Show in the 1970s

In November 1973, 10 Black models helped put American fashion on the map in an epic runway face-off with well-known French designers. In honor of the start of New York Fashion Week, here’s their story!

By










Published

Models dressed in midriff-bearing tops and oversized bottoms of solids, stripes and plaids worn with headresses during the fashion show to benefit the restoration of the Chateau of Versailles, five American designers matching talents with five French couturiers at the Versailles Palace on November 28, 1973 in Versailles, France…Article title:’One night and pouf! It’s gone! (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

We know that for most people, February is all about the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day and Black History Month. But if you love style, you know it’s also about New York Fashion Week – a time for some of the hottest designers to showcase the latest trends — kicking off Wednesday (Feb. 11).

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Samuel L. Jackson, John David and Malcolm Washington on ‘The Piano Lesson,’ Family and Legacy

While we’re going to be all over covering what’s new from Sergio Hudson and Public School, we thought this week was also a perfect time to show some love to the Black designers and models who paved the way for future generations.

We’re kicking things off with the story of 1973’s Battle of Versailles fashion show –an epic stand-off between French and American designers in Paris. The highly-hyped event not only put American fashion designers on the map, but it also put a spotlight on a group of 10 Black models who shut down the red carpet and showed the rest of the world the beauty in having a diverse runway that looked more like the rest of the world.

A Palace in Need of Repair

Fragment of golden entrance gates to the Versailles Palace (Chāteau de Versailles) on a sunny summer day. The Versailles is a Royal Palace in Versailles which is a suburb of Paris, some 20 kilometres southwest of the French capital.

The Palace of Versailles is an iconic French landmark. The stunning estate became the official royal residence in 1682. But while it has been a tourist destination for quite some time, in the early 1970s, the 17th century palace was in desperate need of a $60 million glow-up to repair years of damage.

A Fabulous Fundraiser

American Fashion co-ordinator, Miss Eleanor Lambert (Mrs Berkson) who arrived by Qantas today to finalise arrangements for a major all-American fashion show in Sydney and Melbourne later this year. May 25, 1967. (Photo by Trevor James Robert Dallen/Fairfax Media via Getty Images).

American fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert knew $60 million dollars wasn’t small change, so she proposed the idea of a fashion show to raise money for the Versailles repair project. Working with the palace curator, Gerald Van der Kemp, she wanted to invite some of the wealthiest elites from around the world to view collections from fashion designers from France and the United States. Lambert believed the ticket sales would help bring in much-needed funds for the palace project and give American designers a chance to prove their talent on the world stage.

The French Designers

Fashion designer Pierre Cardin stands in his studio surrounded by models. (Photo by Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Lambert’s idea got the green light, and the date was set for Nov. 28, 1973. The French assembled an all-star lineup of designers, including Hubert de Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, Pierre Cardin, Marc Bohan (Creative Director for Christian Dior) and Emmanuel Ungaro. Ready to show the international audience that Paris was the fashion capital of the world, they planned more than an ordinary runway show, but a production that featured live music, dance and an extraordinary set.

The American Designers

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 24: Designer Stephen Burrows attends the Tribute To The Models Of Versailles 1973 at The Metropolitan Museum Of Art on January 24, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

The American team accepted the challenge and built a roster that included designers Oscar de la Renta, Halston and Bill Blass. Unlike the French, Team USA brought a little more diversity to the event, with the only woman designer, Anne Klein, and Stephen Burrows, a Black graduate of New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, who made a name for himself with his colorful, lightweight knit designs and signature lettuce hem.

News of the show got lots of press in both the United States and France. John Fairchild, who was the editor of Women’s Wear Daily at the time, helped add to the hype, billing the event “The Battle of Versailles.”

Choosing Models

Norma Jean Darden, Bethann Hardison, Billie Blair (Getty Images)

The budget for the event was tight, causing some of the more well-known models of the time — like Jerry Hall and Lauren Hutton — to turn down the $300 job. But their decision left the door open for a group of talented and beautiful Black models who were happy to step in and help bring the designer’s clothing to life. In the end, the American show featured 10 Black models – Billie Blair, Bethann Hardison, Pat Cleveland, Amina Warsuma, Charlene Dash, Ramona Saunders, Norma Jean Darden, Barbara Jackson, Alva Chinn and Jennifer Brice – making it one of the most diverse runways the fashion industry had ever seen at a major show.

Americans in Paris

Models Bethann Hardison and Armina Warsuma arrive in Marseille, Paris. (Photo by Michel Maurou/Reginald Gray/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Although they weren’t paid much for the gig, many of the Black American models chosen for the show jumped at the chance to participate in a high-profile international event. Pat Cleveland remembers how excited many of the models were when they first set foot on French soil.

“They got out of the bus and kissed the ground, they were so happy,” she said.

A Not-So-Warm Welcome

Model Pat Cleveland eats a sandwich backstage during the Battle of Versailles fashion show to benefit the restoration of the Chateau of Versailles on November 28, 1973. The Battle of Versailles featured the top five American designers matching their talents with five French couturiers. The Americans triumphed. (Photo by Reginald Gray/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Although the city of lights was beautiful, the American designers and models did not feel the love in France. Designer Stephen Burrows confirmed that their accommodations were far from five-star.

“There was no toilet paper in the bathroom. It was terrible,” Burrows said. “They had the girls there working all day long and didn’t feed them.”

Rehearsal Drama

Oscar de la Renta watches American team model Billie Blair practicing in a breakout rehearsal space within the palace complex. (Photo by Michel Maurou/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The French weren’t any more gracious when it came to the rehearsal time, using up most of the days leading up to the show to run through their performance –leaving the American team to make the most of the middle of the night.

A Star-Studded Guest List

Marisa Berenson, Roy Halston, Liza Minnelli and friends attend the fashion show to benefit the restoration of the Chateau of Versailles, five American designers matching talents with five French couturiers at the Versailles Palace on November 28, 1973 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The idea of a showcase featuring some of the best in American and French fashion attracted a who’s who of high-profile stars, including Elizabeth Taylor, Liza Minelli (who took the stage during the American show) and Andy Warhol.

The French Performance Was a Production

American born-French entertainer Josephine Baker in costume rehearses on stage before her performance during the “Battle of Versailles” fashion competition in Paris on November 29, 1973. (Photo by Reginald Gray/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

On the night of the show, the French took the stage first, with a 40-piece orchestra, more than $30,000 worth of props and performances from well-known Soviet ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev and legendary performer Josephine Baker along with their designer’s collections. American model Bethann Hardison remembered the French designer’s elaborate presentation that lasted for more than 2.5 hours.

“They had everything. You just couldn’t believe all the entertainment they had,” she said. “It was like a circus. The only thing they didn’t do was shoot a man out of a cannon.”

The Americans Met the Moment

After the French showcase, it was Team USA’s turn to take the stage. Although they walked to music on a cassette tape instead of a live orchestra, they met the moment, with the Black models showing off their rhythm as they floated down the runway. Although their show was only 35 minutes, they left the audience – who gave them a standing ovation – wanting more.

Making Fashion Ready-to-Wear

Battle of Versailles (Photo by Reginald Gray/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

While the French showcased classically tailored clothing conceived with a wealthy client in mind, the American designers were looking toward the future and embracing a growing shift towards ready-to-wear pieces that were accessible to a wider audience. The designers weren’t afraid to add color and pattern to a collection that was made for time.

The Power of Diversity

Models dressed in gowns take the stage during the fashion show to benefit the restoration of the Chateau of Versailles, five American designers matching talents with five French couturiers at the Versailles Palace on November 28, 1973 in Versailles, France…Article title: ‘One night and pouf! It’s gone! (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Filmmaker Deborah Riley Draper captured the magic of the Battle of Versailles in the documentary, “Versailles ’73: American Runway Revolution.” In an interview with CBS, she emphasized the importance of this groundbreaking moment in fashion history.

“What America was able to do was to demonstrate that diversity and inclusion on the stage was the most powerful weapon they could have,” she told CBS in an interview.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

A Definitive List of D'Angelo’s Greatest Hits, In Honor of His Birthday

A Definitive List of D’Angelo’s Greatest Hits, In Honor of His Birthday

In honor of D’Angelo’s 52nd birthday, let’s take a look at some of his greatest songs that made him a Neo-Soul icon …
Continue Reading
Stacey Abrams and More Influential Black Leaders and Celebs Share 100 Life-Changing Lessons

Stacey Abrams and More Influential Black Leaders and Celebs Share 100 Life-Changing Lessons

The Root Exclusive Series: Black History Month was established 100 years ago, in February 1926. To commemorate this momentous occasion, 100 Black thought leaders and creators share their collective wisdom and insight for the culture in this ongoing series …
Continue Reading
Black Democrat Grills ICE Director on His Faith in God During Hearing -- Here's What Happened Next

Black Democrat Grills ICE Director on His Faith in God During Hearing — Here’s What Happened Next

Rep. LaMonica McIver’s callout of ICE Director Todd Lyons is going viral after she questioned his dedication to his religion …
Continue Reading
Surprise Underground Railroad Safe House Found Inside Historical NYC Mansion

Surprise Underground Railroad Safe House Found Inside Historical NYC Mansion

While the NYC Merchant House is famous for its grandiose nature, the truth lying underneath the ground floor is a more humbling representation of Black American history …
Continue Reading
What Happened After an Atlanta Teen Was Shot in Her Own Home Minutes Before Her 18th Birthday

What Happened After an Atlanta Teen Was Shot in Her Own Home Minutes Before Her 18th Birthday

Raven Brown of Atlanta had just ended her Instagram livestream counting down to her 18th birthday with friends before she was shot in her bedroom …
Continue Reading
FAMU President Issues Comment After Student Claims Flyer for ‘Black’ Event Was Rejected

FAMU President Issues Comment After Student Claims Flyer for ‘Black’ Event Was Rejected

An HBCU student is raising alarm after she was prevented from using the word “Black” in flyers for a Black History Month celebration …
Continue Reading
Ketanji Brown Jackson Breaks Her Silence Over GOP Dragging Her For Attending Grammys

Ketanji Brown Jackson Breaks Her Silence Over GOP Dragging Her For Attending Grammys

This marks the second time conservatives have raised concerns over Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s appreciation of the arts …
Continue Reading
Jaafar Jackson Opens Up About Playing His Uncle in New Michael Jackson Biopic

Jaafar Jackson Opens Up About Playing His Uncle in New Michael Jackson Biopic

The late Michael Jackson’s very own nephew Jaafar Jackson speaks out about embodying him in the upcoming, highly-anticipated biopic ‘Michael.’ …
Continue Reading
GloRilla's Parents Finally Speak Out Amid Sibling Drama, But It's Not What You Think

GloRilla’s Parents Finally Speak Out Amid Sibling Drama, But It’s Not What You Think

As rapper GloRilla and her sister continue to hash out their issues on social media, their parents are finally breaking their silence. But the picture isn’t that much clearer! …
Continue Reading
Our Ancestors Fought With Love. Now It's Our Turn.

Our Ancestors Fought With Love. Now It’s Our Turn.

Let this sink in. Trump recently told pastors and priests that if they speak against him, he will punish our churches. He will use the government to silence the pulpit …
Continue Reading
Exclusive: Rev. A.R. Bernard on Becoming NYPD's Chaplain During Trying Times

Exclusive: Rev. A.R. Bernard on Becoming NYPD’s Chaplain During Trying Times

Rev. A.R. Bernard, Brooklyn Pastor and Influential Faith Leader, Speaks on His New Role as NYPD Chaplain …
Continue Reading
Black American Spies and Why They Were The Best

Black American Spies and Why They Were The Best

Black spies used their invisibility in plain sight to carry out some of the nation’s most important war efforts …
Continue Reading
How Dave Chappelle Created His Own Liberal Town in a Sea of Trump Supporters

How Dave Chappelle Created His Own Liberal Town in a Sea of Trump Supporters

More than two decades ago, comedian Dave Chappelle put down roots in a small Ohio town – and now he owns most of it …
Continue Reading
You'll Never Believe What Happened to Da Brat, Her Wife After Having A Son From White Sperm Donor

You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Da Brat, Her Wife After Having A Son From White Sperm Donor

After Rapper Da Brat and her wife Jessica ‘Judy’ Dupart revealed they used a white sperm donor to bring their son into the world, the unthinkable happened! …
Continue Reading
BHM 2026: Black History Documentaries That <i>Won't</i> Traumatize You

BHM 2026: Black History Documentaries That Won’t Traumatize You

We know Black history often means reliving the traumatizing experiences and of our past, but check out these Black documentaries focused on celebrating Black culture without an emphasis on pain …
Continue Reading
Detroit Police Shot a Mother Six Times, Now She's Coming For a Big Payday

Detroit Police Shot a Mother Six Times, Now She’s Coming For a Big Payday

What started as a routine traffic stop for Tracey Allen ended in a nightmare after a Detroit police officer shot her six times …
Continue Reading
After Trump Uninvited Gov. Wes Moore From White House Dinner, These White Governors Take a Stand

After Trump Uninvited Gov. Wes Moore From White House Dinner, These White Governors Take a Stand

Trump has excluded all Democratic governors from the traditional White House meeting, breaking the longstanding bipartisan tradition …
Continue Reading
Candace Owens Trashes the MAGA-Friendly Kid Rock Super Bowl Halftime Show, and It's Not Pretty

Candace Owens Trashes the MAGA-Friendly Kid Rock Super Bowl Halftime Show, and It’s Not Pretty

Candace Owens bashes the Turning Point USA show by calling it a scam and “corny capitalism.” …
Continue Reading
Halle Berry Fiercely Responds to Reporter's Comment About Her Age -- and Phew!

Halle Berry Fiercely Responds to Reporter’s Comment About Her Age — and Phew!

Halle Berry may be a veteran in Hollywood and used to dealing with the media. But there’s one thing she’s absolutely done with and now, she sounding the alarm on it! …
Continue Reading
What Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance Says About Who Shapes Today's Mainstream

What Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance Says About Who Shapes Today’s Mainstream

From record-breaking viewership to a fully Spanish performance, Bad Bunny’s halftime show didn’t just entertain — it sent a clear signal about where cultural influence lives today …
Continue Reading