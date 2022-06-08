From the moment the first trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther was released, we knew we were getting something special.

Sitting in the theater as T’Challa, Shuri and the Dora Milaje go to the waterfall to greet the other tribes was a transformative experience. It’s one of those timeless films where you find something new to love every time you watch. Now Disney and Penguin Random House will examine the impact and influence of the movie in the new book Dreams of Wakanda. It’s scheduled for release in September, just in time to relive all your favorite moments before the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Nov. 11

Per Disney and Penguin Random House, Dreams of Wakanda features “a collection of all-new personal essays and reflections that shed light on its monumental impact. With firsthand stories from artists involved in the film, cultural analysis from journalists and academics, and thoughtful insights from writers and comics legends, each contributor brings their unique expertise and experience to explore the film’s significance from every angle.”

Among those offering behind the scenes insights into the movie is Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter; Yona Harvey, contributor on the comics Black Panther: World of Wakanda and Black Panther & the Crew; Frederick Joseph, author, former The Root contributor and creator of the #BlackPantherChallenge, which encouraged others to buy out theaters so kids could see the movie; as well as a foreword from author and podcaster Nic Stone.



The success of Black Panther wasn’t just about the idea of a Black superhero joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was the beautifully epic way Wakanda was portrayed. Yes, it’s a fictional country, but we all know that Africa isn’t usually given that dignity and respect on-screen. It’s always this war-torn place full of unfeeling soldiers, terrorists and crazy warlords plotting to take over.

To see this technologically advanced country that still had a deep love for its history was so emotionally overwhelming. Those feelings, which many of us have been waiting our whole lives to experience, deserve to be celebrated for the game-changing moments they are.

In conjunction with the book’s release, Disney and Penguin Random House will donate books to First Book and Books for Africa. Disney is donating $1 million worth of books to First Book, while Penguin Random House will give $100,000 of its titles to Books for Africa.

Dreams of Wakanda is set for release in September and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits the big screen Nov. 11.

Dreams of Wakanda Full Contributor List: