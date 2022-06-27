Alt hough it’s been nearly two years since the tragic passing of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman, the sting of his loss still feels somewhat fresh to those who knew and loved him. Chief among them is undoubtedly Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, and his parents, Leroy and Carolyn, who have recently come to an agreement to split their loved one’s estate down the middle.

According to Black Enterprise, per court documents, Ledward-Boseman asked that her late husband’s estate—which was valued to be at $2.3 million after taxes, funeral, legal, and lawyer fees were taken away—be split down the middle between herself and her in-laws which would see both sides walk away with $1.15million. The Black Panther star reportedly did not have a will at the time of his death, but if he had, that would’ve significantly decreased the amount of legal fees the family was responsible for paying out.

As previously reported by The Root, the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star passed away at the age of 43 after a years-long battle with colon cancer. In the weeks after his death, it was revealed that the Oscar-nominated actor chose to keep the knowledge of his diagnosis limited to a small amount of family and friends.

In an intimate essay for The Hollywood Reporter, Boseman’s agent Michael Green opened up at the time about just how seriously Boseman took his career (in terms of the roles he chose) and shared some more insight as to what influenced the actor’s decision to keep his cancer diagnosis private.

Green noted it was Boseman’s mother who “always taught him not to have people fuss over him.”

“[Boseman] also felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person,” Green said.

Chadwick Boseman is survived by his wife, parents, and brothers Kevin and Derrick.