On Wednesday, Black Panther star Letitia Wright was briefly hospitalized after suffering minor injuries while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Variety reports that Wright’s injuries were due to an accident involving a stunt rig during overnight filming in Boston. A spokesperson from Marvel confirmed that the Small Axe star was treated at a local hospital and later released. As of now, Wright’s injuries will have no impact on the sequel’s shooting schedule.

Filming for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been underway for the last couple months. In the time since, several exciting developments have been released including the addition of I May Destroy You creator and star Michaela Coel and most recently Dominique Thorne, who will be making her Marvel debut as Riri Williams/Ironheart before branching out for her own Disney+ series.

While plot details are at a minimum (we are talking about Marvel after all, y’all know they don’t play), the highly anticipated sequel will reportedly see the return of several original characters, including but not limited to: Wright’s “Shuri”; Daniel Kaluuya’s “W’Kabi”; Danai Gurira’s “Okoye”; Winston Duke’s M’Baeku “M’Baku”; Lupita Nyong’o’s “Nakia”; Angela Bassett’s “Queen Mother” and Florence Kasumba’s “Ayo”.

However, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige did drop a hint about a potential development in the film as it relates to the late Chadwick Boseman’s titular role as T’Challa. During a press interview at the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Feige reflected on Boseman’s last performance in the new Disney+ series What If…? and how it may influence the upcoming sequel:

“Somebody has probably spoken about this already, but he [Chadwick] came in and he read the episode that airs...whenever it is, 24 hours from now, and then came back and said, ‘I really love this version of T’Challa.’ And we had a conversation after that with Ryan about how do we get some of this voice—none of the storyline—but just some of that voice into Panther 2?”

He added, “Every day is a tribute to him right now as we’re filming [Black Panther: Wakanda Forever] in Atlanta. Every single day.”



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to hit theaters July 8, 2022.



