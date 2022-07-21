In case you’ve been living under a rock for the last several weeks, Beyoncé is coming!

And b y “coming,” I, of course, mean she’s dropping a brand new album titled Renaissance at the end of this month and we now have an even better clue as to what we can expect. On Thursday, Bey released the tracklist and official composer credits for the forthcoming project and y’all—it sounds absolutely FIRE, FUEGO, and FULL OF HEAT. Let’s get into it.

Initially released on her Instagram story and on her official website, the 16-count list features bad bitchery-esque titles like the opener “I’m That Girl,” “Cuff It,” “Thique,” “All Up In Your Mind” and “Plastic Off the Sofa.” It also boasts some interesting titles that speak to the overall mystique of this album such as “Alien Superstar” (girl what? OK, I’m with it I guess!), “Virgo’s Groove” (the best sign is Taurus but I’ll allow it), and “America Has a Problem” (this gives real activist/”Black Parade” vibes, let’s see if our theory holds up).

In addition to that, the official composer credits were also revealed via Apple Music and honestly, it should be illegal to have this many talented people on one project. Some of those amazing collaborators include The- Dream, Drake, Lucky Daye, Tems, Leven Kali SYD, Skrillex, Raphael Saadiq, Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Mike Dean and more. (Are you kidding me? Go ahead and give her the Grammys now. Everybody else might as well wrap it up.)

On the day the Renaissance album cover dropped, Beyoncé also spoke to the creative process of making the project saying:

Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.

The full tracklist is below, which song are you most excited to here? Let us know in the comments!



Renaissance Album Tracklist

I’m That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Cuff It

Energy

Break My Soul

Church Girl

Plastic Off the Sofa

Virgo’s Groove

Move

Heated

Thique

All Up in Your Mind

America Has a Problem

Pure/Honey

Summer Renaissance