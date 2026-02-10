Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

The Most Influential Black Leaders and Celebs Share 100 Life-Changing Lessons

The Root Exclusive Series: Black History Month was established 100 years ago, in February 1926. To commemorate this momentous occasion, 100 Black thought leaders and creators share their collective wisdom and insight for the culture in this ongoing series.

By










Published

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Tramell Tillman attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

February 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of Black History Month, a celebration of the outstanding contributions Black people have made to our culture. To honor that legacy, we’re reflecting in this on going series what a century of Black excellence has taught us with “100 Lessons for Black People,” a beautifully curated collection of wisdom and personal insights from some of the most influential Black thought leaders, creatives and innovators across industries who have shaped culture, challenged systems and redefined what success can look like.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Confederate Memorial Day Is A Holiday? Here Are 5 States That Celebrate

We hope these lessons will fill you with a sense of pride in what Black people have accomplished despite overwhelming obstacles and inspire you to make a little Black history of your own. Keep reading for these invaluable reflections. Here’s to the next 100 years and beyond of Black history. May our wisdom and our stories never be forgotten.

Stacey Abrams, Politician and Author

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2025 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on September 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for New York Hilton Midtown)

“True leadership demands the creation of one’s own standards, not the acceptance of those imposed by a system designed to limit you or, worse, not see you. In moments of crisis, I learned to confront the three possible levers—engagement, neutrality, or complicity—with deliberate intention, recognizing that each carries its own risk,” Abrams told us. “By refusing to adopt the language and expectations of a restrictive system—even after two public electoral defeats—I demonstrated that integrity outweighs conformity, and that I would only make progress if I counted each step forward and refused to be defined by setbacks alone,” she added. “This approach has guided me through criticism, vilification, and mistakes, reminding me that authentic leadership is rooted in setting and measuring against standards that serve a higher purpose, not the constraints of an unjust or indifferent status quo.”

Tramell Tillman, Emmy-winning Actor on “Severance”

Tramell Tillman at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

My lesson for Black Folks: Get Down Off the Cross. We are part of a body; individually blessed with a role and a function. Our talents, skills, gifts, resources make our presence in this existence profound, but together we’re a force of nature. Know your role, know your function. No one is asking you to save the world, just play your part. 

William Stanford Davis, “Abbott Elementary” Actor

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: William Stanford Davis attends The Hollywood Reporter x The Macallan Event at The Macallan Villa on February 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

“My lesson for Black folks: Faith and Discipline Beat Doubt. There will be moments when the world questions you. Discipline keeps you steady. Faith keeps you moving. Together, they carry you further than talent alone ever could.”

Dewayne Perkins, “The Blackening” Creator and Actor

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 07: Dwayne Perkins attends the world premiere of “The Studio” during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 07, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

“My lesson for Black people: Laugh as much and as often as you can. Laughter deepens my relationships, it deepens my joy, and being a comedian, it very literally deepens my pockets. Laughter is a compass that steers me towards the people and places filled with it and away from places void of it. Also, have you ever laughed in someone’s face instead of arguing with them? It’s the best! Laughter works in almost ALL situations! Do it!”

Tracie Thoms, “Rent” Actress and Singer

Photo Credit: Damu Malik

“Early in my career, I was doing a play, and I was frustrated that my career wasn’t moving as fast as I’d hoped. I was constantly comparing myself to other actors, and I was miserable. It is true—comparison is the thief of joy. But a fellow actor in the play, the late great Curtis McClarin, sat me down and said this to me: ‘The Cream Always Rises. We don’t know when, or how, but we know it will always rise because that’s all Cream knows how to do. It’s inevitable.’ So, be patient and have faith. And always do your best to be the CREAM. This mantra has served me well. Thank you, Curtis McClarin.”

Jean Elie, Actor and “Send Help” Creator

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Jean Elie attends the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award ceremony during the 39th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for SBIFF)

“One thing I’ve learned is nobody’s coming to save you. If you want to be in this industry, you have to put in the work. If you’re an actor, act. Get in an acting class. Connect with filmmakers and volunteer your talent on short films and passion projects. If you’re a writer, write. Create the story you want to see, then connect with filmmakers who are looking to build projects. If you’re a director, direct. Take an acting class, find talented actors, and put them in your work. And when you land the job, push that job. Don’t wait for anyone else to do it for you. You are only as big as your last one. You have to stay active in your career, not passive.”

Beatrice Dixon, CEO The Honey Pot Co.

Beatrice Dixon, Photo Credit: Ron Hill Photography

“Always remain true to yourself and never forget who you are throughout the process. Never, for me, is never forgetting the ancestors. I don’t care if I’m sitting in front of the CEO of JP Morgan, I’m going to mention them. I just show up as who I am, and I’m comfortable in that, and I have a humbleness in that. I’m grateful that we’ve been able to be as successful as we are, and and have been able to sustain our business and keep it alive. There is no table to be invited to. The only reason those hypothetical rooms or tables exist is because people perpetuate those stories.”

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

Black Stars Who Shined on the 2026 African-American Film Critics Association Red Carpet

Black Stars Who Shined on the 2026 African-American Film Critics Association Red Carpet

The 2026 African-American Film Critics Association boasted more than its fair share of notable Black celebs. Let’s get into their red carpet looks! …
Continue Reading
23 Films That Will Teach You About Black History

23 Films That Will Teach You About Black History

These are the 23 films you need to watch this Black History Month …
Continue Reading
GloRilla's Parents Finally Speak Out Amid Sibling Drama, But It's Not What You Think

GloRilla’s Parents Finally Speak Out Amid Sibling Drama, But It’s Not What You Think

As rapper GloRilla and her sister continue to hash out their issues on social media, their parents are finally breaking their silence. But the picture isn’t that much clearer! …
Continue Reading
Our Ancestors Fought With Love. Now It's Our Turn.

Our Ancestors Fought With Love. Now It’s Our Turn.

Let this sink in. Trump recently told pastors and priests that if they speak against him, he will punish our churches. He will use the government to silence the pulpit …
Continue Reading
Exclusive: Rev. A.R. Bernard on Becoming NYPD's Chaplain During Trying Times

Exclusive: Rev. A.R. Bernard on Becoming NYPD’s Chaplain During Trying Times

Rev. A.R. Bernard, Brooklyn Pastor and Influential Faith Leader, Speaks on His New Role as NYPD Chaplain …
Continue Reading
Black American Spies and Why They Were The Best

Black American Spies and Why They Were The Best

Black spies used their invisibility in plain sight to carry out some of the nation’s most important war efforts …
Continue Reading
How Dave Chappelle Created His Own Liberal Town in a Sea of Trump Supporters

How Dave Chappelle Created His Own Liberal Town in a Sea of Trump Supporters

More than two decades ago, comedian Dave Chappelle put down roots in a small Ohio town – and now he owns most of it …
Continue Reading
You'll Never Believe What Happened to Da Brat, Her Wife After Having A Son From White Sperm Donor

You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Da Brat, Her Wife After Having A Son From White Sperm Donor

After Rapper Da Brat and her wife Jessica ‘Judy’ Dupart revealed they used a white sperm donor to bring their son into the world, the unthinkable happened! …
Continue Reading
BHM 2026: Black History Documentaries That <i>Won't</i> Traumatize You

BHM 2026: Black History Documentaries That Won’t Traumatize You

We know Black history often means reliving the traumatizing experiences and of our past, but check out these Black documentaries focused on celebrating Black culture without an emphasis on pain …
Continue Reading
Detroit Police Shot a Mother Six Times, Now She's Coming For a Big Payday

Detroit Police Shot a Mother Six Times, Now She’s Coming For a Big Payday

What started as a routine traffic stop for Tracey Allen ended in a nightmare after a Detroit police officer shot her six times …
Continue Reading
After Trump Uninvited Gov. Wes Moore From White House Dinner, These White Governors Take a Stand

After Trump Uninvited Gov. Wes Moore From White House Dinner, These White Governors Take a Stand

Trump has excluded all Democratic governors from the traditional White House meeting, breaking the longstanding bipartisan tradition …
Continue Reading
Candace Owens Trashes the MAGA-Friendly Kid Rock Super Bowl Halftime Show, and It's Not Pretty

Candace Owens Trashes the MAGA-Friendly Kid Rock Super Bowl Halftime Show, and It’s Not Pretty

Candace Owens bashes the Turning Point USA show by calling it a scam and “corny capitalism.” …
Continue Reading
Halle Berry Fiercely Responds to Reporter's Comment About Her Age -- and Phew!

Halle Berry Fiercely Responds to Reporter’s Comment About Her Age — and Phew!

Halle Berry may be a veteran in Hollywood and used to dealing with the media. But there’s one thing she’s absolutely done with and now, she sounding the alarm on it! …
Continue Reading
What Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance Says About Who Shapes Today's Mainstream

What Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance Says About Who Shapes Today’s Mainstream

From record-breaking viewership to a fully Spanish performance, Bad Bunny’s halftime show didn’t just entertain — it sent a clear signal about where cultural influence lives today …
Continue Reading
NY Principal Under Fire After Audit Discovers Misappropriated Funds

NY Principal Under Fire After Audit Discovers Misappropriated Funds

Wyandanch Memorial High School community members were shocked after the principal became the subject of a massive financial audit …
Continue Reading
A Black Man in Virginia Purchased a House, Later Realizing His Ancestors Were Once Enslaved on the Property

A Black Man in Virginia Purchased a House, Later Realizing His Ancestors Were Once Enslaved on the Property

Fred Miller bought a home in Virginia and later discovered that his family’s history of enslavement was tied to the very property …
Continue Reading
Why Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian Sighting Is Sparking Concerns of the 'Kardashian Curse?'

Why Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian Sighting Is Sparking Concerns of the ‘Kardashian Curse?’

F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton has garnered a good name for himself thanks to his talents and philanthropic endeavors. Which makes his potential partnership with Kim Kardashian that much more puzzling …
Continue Reading
Before You Bother Watching, Here's a Recap of Everything from MAGA's All-American Super Bowl Halftime

Before You Bother Watching, Here’s a Recap of Everything from MAGA’s All-American Super Bowl Halftime

I watched Turning Point USA’s “All American” halftime show so you don’t have to… You’re welcome …
Continue Reading
The Apartment Brawl in Houston That Left One Girl Dead and Why a 10-Year-Old Claims Self-Defense

The Apartment Brawl in Houston That Left One Girl Dead and Why a 10-Year-Old Claims Self-Defense

A 10-year-old allegedly admitted to stabbing Riley DeArmas, 13, during a brawl near a Houston apartment complex. But he’s claiming self-defense …
Continue Reading
Veteran D.C. Reporter Leon Harris Shares an Update Following a Terrifying On-Air Scare

Veteran D.C. Reporter Leon Harris Shares an Update Following a Terrifying On-Air Scare

After a terrifying on-air scare led him to focus on his struggles with alcohol abuse, veteran journalist Leon Harris is sharing an update …
Continue Reading