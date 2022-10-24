The Real Housewives never miss when it comes to drama, but the reunion is where the antics are at their peak. Here are some of the moments that made our jaws drop!
“I said what I said”- Season 6 Reunion
Nene Leakes and Kandi Burruss fought at the season 6 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion when Kandi confronted Nene about comments that she made about Mama Joyce, and anybody that watches the show knows that Kandi doesn’t play about her mama.
Garcelle Protecting Her Sons- Season 12
Season 12 of Beverly Hills has been rough for Garcelle Beauvais as she has had to endure watching her son receive racist attacks from bots on Instagram, Erika Jayne using suggestive language around her sons, and Lisa Rinna throwing her book in the recycling bin. In part 2 of the reunion, she finally called it all microaggressions.
Phaedra Reads Kenya at Season 6 Reunion
Phaedra was not having it with Kenya constantly in her marriage. In return, she delivered one of the most beautifully crafted reads in Bravo history about her sperm bank journey.
Nicki Minaj Hosting Potomac Reunion- Season 6
Potomac franchise fan and shady rapper, Nicki Minaj, snatched Andy’s job as host for a part of the season 6 Potomac reunion. She asked the questions that we all have been thinking from who styles Gizelle to if Candiace can sing her songs live.
September Spring-Summer- Season 10
Joggers! Sheree Whitfield struggled to answer the release of her clothing line, She by Sheree at the season 10 RHOA reunion. Fortunately, she finally released the line this year, after the season 14 reunion, over a decade after first mentioning the project.
Monique Brings a Binder- Season 5
On Monique’s last season of being a Potomac housewife, she decided to bring a binder full of receipts about Gizelle’s ex-husband, Jamal Bryant.
Andy Blows Up on the Jersey Women - Season 12
Andy Cohen finally lost his cool at the season 12 Jersey reunion, yelling at Teresa and Margaret to “Shut up” when speaking over each other. A first for a reunion, but probably not the last. Honestly, I’m surprised he hasn’t done that earlier.
The Lies, the lies, the lies- Season 9
This reunion was one of the saddest, and hopefully, it’ll never get worse than the sexual assault allegations in season 9 of RHOA. Kandi found out that Phaedra told Porsha that the Tuckers planned to drug and assault Porsha.
Teresa Shoving Andy- Season 2
Early seasons of the Jersey franchise are full of reasons why you shouldn’t mess with Teresa Guidice from table flipping to cursing you out like nobody else can. At the season 2 reunion, Andy tried to hold Teresa back from swinging on Danielle resulting in a firm pushback into his seat.
Kim Fields Stands her Ground- Season 8
Kim Fields was known for being out of place on RHOA, being the sweet mother, who hated conflict. However, she was not going to let Kenya disrespect and talk over her at the season 8 reunion yelling, “Say something!” when Kenya tried to butt into her speech.
RHOA Outfits- Season 1
Although it’s not a particular moment, boy how the outfits have evolved for the RHOA reunions. The season 1 looks were something to remember. The women with minimal makeup, everyday hairstyles, and business casual outfits show us just how much these housewives have changed over the years.
Where is Your Scooter?- Season 10
Nene wasn’t going to let Kim Zolciak slide with accusing her of parking in a handicap space at the season 10 reunion. Her rebuttal was, “Where is your scooter?” since Kim constantly stated that she was very ill since Season 1.
Juan Dixon Isn’t Here Right Now- Season 5
Robyn was without her husband, Juan Dixon, at the season 5 reunion when she got in a tussle with Chris Samuels. Gigving us the hilarious line, “I’m so glad Juan Dixon isn’t here right now”, as if Juan Dixon would save her at the moment if he was in attendance.
“Close your legs to married men”- Season 1
On RHOA season 1, Kim Zolciak let it be known that her sugar daddy, Big Poppa, was a married man. In a fight with Kim, Nene let her disapproval of the relationship be known with the iconic line, “Close your legs to married men!”.
Kenya gets Dragged by Porsha- Season 6
Porsha was provoked by Kenya at the season 6 reunion and it ended in probably the nastiest moment in Housewives reunion history. Porsha dragged Kenya by her hair on the stage, instantly getting her kicked out for the rest of the reunion.
