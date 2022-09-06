Fourteen springs, summers and Septembers finally arrived: Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield finally revealed her overdue clothing line She by Shereé on Sunday’s season finale. Back in 2008 when the show first debuted, she held a fashion show that was somehow void of any fashion—how dreadful.

“I’m seeing red,” Whitfield remarked during a confessional Sunday. “I am beginning to have flashbacks, PTSD from the fashion show with no fashion 14 years ago. I am still embarrassed. I cannot, will not allow that to happen again.”

“After 14 years, I did it,” Whitfield she continued. “I’ve had a lot of ups and downs. I’ve had a lot of letdowns. I want everyone who feels like they can’t do it to keep pushing with prayer, determination, hard work. It will definitely pay off.”

However, many are accusing her of stealing designs from the fashion site Shein as well as Amazon. Most notably, a two-piece grey sweatsuit modeled by Whitfield is nearly identical to the more affordable versions. The She by Shereé set is priced at $130.

Other items include $142 t-shirts which caused fans to lament over the price point. One user on Twitter asked: “Are these prices playing tricks on my eyes?” Some of the shirts include phrases like: “Are you wearing She by Shereé?” and “Living My Life.”

However, that didn’t deter her fellow cast-mates from expressing support for Whitfield’s endeavor. “She pushed through, she pulled through and got it done,” Kandi Burruss, 46, said. “I’m very proud of her.”

You can expect Whitfield to discuss more of her questionable clothing line in depth on the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 reunion, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Sept. 11.