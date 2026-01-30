Philly Dad Stabbed to Death While Teaching His Sons How to Ride Bike, Now His Family Demands Justice

Learning how to ride a bike is a rite of passage for almost every child. But for three young siblings, the precious memory of their father teaching them to ride their bikes turned into a living nightmare. Earlier this month, the unthinkable occurred right in front of them on a New Jersey street. And now, a heartbroken family is grieving and demanding justice.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Will Ryan Gosling Play Black Panther? Answered To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Will Ryan Gosling Play Black Panther? Answered

It was Jan. 8 when father Jimmy Chase of Philadelphia was spending quality time with his three sons in Ewing Township, New Jersey. Around 5:20 p.m. on New Hillcrest Avenue, he reportedly got into an altercation with 35-year-old Davon Holloman of Trenton, New Jersey.

Although prosecutors did not specify what the alleged fight was about or how it started, they did say that Chase, 40, is the father of Holloman’s girlfriend’s children, NBC 10 Philadelphia reported. Part of the alleged altercation was recorded on a cell phone, where Chase’s three small children could be seen on the video trying to break up the fight, prosecutors said.

Ewing Police Department responded to call about a man who was stabbed, Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Responding officers said they found Chase in the street with several apparent stab wounds to the torso. He died at the Capital Health Regional Medical Center the next morning.

“This senseless act has left our family devastated and his children without their loving father,” Jimmy’s sister, Latoya Chase, wrote on GoFundMe. “Jimmy was a good man who played a major role in our community. He was always there to lend a helping hand, and his kindness touched everyone who met him.”

Holloman was arrested on Jan. 22 for first-degree murder, third- and fourth-degree weapons offenses and three counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the case. Prosecutors said no bail has yet been set for Holloman.

Latoya said her brother’s death “is felt deeply by all who knew him, and the pain of his absence is immeasurable. Jimmy’s greatest joy was being a father, and he worked hard to provide a safe and loving environment for his boys.”