6 Things For Black Folks to Look Forward to at the 2026 Grammys

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 10: Trevor Noah attends the Comic Relief Live 2025: A Benefit to Build Brighter Futures for Kids at Carnegie Hall on December 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Comic Relief)

The 2026 Grammys are finally upon us, and much like years past, there are more than a handful of amazing things to look forward to. And because we’re rooting for everybody Black, we thought it best to highlight some of the more melanated moments we have to look forward to in honor of this year’s ceremony.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Marvin Sapp Turns Viral Controversy Into A Song â But Not Everyone’s Praising Him To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Marvin Sapp Turns Viral Controversy Into A Song â But Not Everyone’s Praising Him

Trevor Noah Back as the Host for the Final Time

While former “Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah may have joked that 2025 was going to be his last time hosting anything at that year’s Grammys—he’s back once again as the host for this year’s prestigious music awards show. Given his history of striking a perfect balance of humor and spot on commentary on the current state of affairs in our country, you can expect for his time on the stage to be used in both a hilarious and brilliant manner.

However, as Entertainment Weekly recently noted, producers had to literally beg him to convince him to come back for the last time since the 2026 ceremony will be the last one that’s hosted on CBS. Here’s hoping that he’ll go out with a bang!

Brandy, Pharrell, Kirk Franklin Set to Receive Black Music Honors

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.

Just before the 2026 Grammys, the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective honored a trio of artists who have had immeasurable impact in their careers and the culture: Brandy, Kirk Franklin and Pharrell Williams. Per the official Grammys, the collective awarded the “Have You Ever?” singer and the gospel great with the Black Music Icon Awards. For his influence, Williams will receive the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award

Grammys Pre-Show Has a Slew of Black Performers

Before the official show gets underway, more than a handful of Black artists will take the stage as part of the Premiere Ceremony. Those artists include gospel singers Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Israel Houghton, Jamaican reggae artist Lila Iké, and jazz/rock/pop trombone player Trombone Shorty. Jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater and legendary producer Jimmy Jam have also been tapped as presenters.

Lauryn Hill’s D’Angelo & Roberta Flack Tribute

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for L’Enchanteur; Lionel FLUSIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET.

Arguably the most exciting news of all, Lauryn Hill is expected to perform at this year’s ceremony as part of the In Memoriam tribute. Specifically, her segment will be a special honor for late singers D’Angelo and Roberta Flack, both of which passed away in 2025.

Best New Artists and Other Major PerformersTake Centerstage

One of the best highlights of the Grammys? The musical performances that take place in between the awards. This year, Black folks will be lowkey taking over and bringing the necessary entertainment to keep the crowd and the viewers rocking all night long. Black artists who are nominated for this year’s Best New Artist and are set to perform are Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean. Tyler the Creator is also set to perform as are Clipse (Pusha T and Malice) alongside Pharrell and Bruno Mars.

Fela Kuti Will Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

(GERMANY OUT) Musicians from Nigeria Kuti, Fela Anikulapo *15.10.1938-02.08.1997 saxophonist, bandleader, Nigeria founder of the Afrobeat Fela Anikulapo Kuti performing during the Berlin Jazz Festival – 1978 (Photo by Mehner/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

The late Afrobeat icon Fela Kuti is set to be honored posthumously with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Grammys. His son Seun Kuti recently spoke to the BBC about the award, explaining: “Fela has been in the hearts of the people for such a long time. Now the Grammys have acknowledged it, and it’s a double victory. It’s bringing balance to a Fela story.”