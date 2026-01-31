How Sha’Carri Richardson’s Speeding Arrest Led to Her Boyfriend Also Going to Jail

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 21: Gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson of Team United States celebrates with the national flag after competing in the Women’s 4×100 Metres Relay Final on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Controversial Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson, was arrested Jan. 29 in Florida after being pulled over for driving over 100 mph on a highway near Orlando. It’s track star’s second arrest in less than six months, but this one could result in big trouble for her

According to News 6, Richardson was allegedly speeding past cars and was observed by a police officer driving an Aston Martin. She was pulled over, and after pleading with the officer to let her go, he arrested her, citing Florida’s new “Super Speeder” law, which penalizes drivers for exceeding 50 mph over the speed limit or for being caught driving over 100 mph.

Richardson was placed in custody and charged with dangerous excessive speeding at 104 miles per hour in a 65 zone, failure to dim headlights, following too closely, cutting in, and failure to move over. Richardson also told the officer she had low back tires that prompted her to speed. She kept pleading with him not to arrest her, but her excuses only got her into more trouble.

“You’re driving 104 miles an hour in a 65-mile-an-hour zone with sub-par equipment, flashing people to get out of your lane, following too close, using every lane to pass everybody, cutting me off, passing a car on the inside shoulder with their hazard lights on. You’re going to jail for dangerous, excessive speeding,” the officer tells her.

Police officials released bodycam footage of the interaction, and it’s not a good look for Richardson as it’s the second time she’s caught on camera in a situation leading to her arrest. She was arrested last summer on a fourth-degree domestic violence offense for striking her boyfriend, fellow Olympian Christian Coleman, at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in July. That incident was also captured on video.

Check out the video below to see the interaction after she was stopped by the police officer.

Adding to her trouble was the arrest of Coleman, who appeared at the scene after she was pulled over. Several minutes after he arrived, while trying to defend Richardson, he was arrested and charged with stopping on a limited-access roadway, refusing to comply with officers’ instructions, and resisting without violence.

Police officers also found a glass smoking device with some residue consistent with cannabis use when they searched Coleman’s jeep. They kept the device as evidence and then tacked on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to an affidavit.