Anthony Joshua Delivers a Heartbreaking Message About His Fatal Car Accident

Boxing star Anthony Joshua is still having a tough time coming to grips with the loss of his friends following the deadly car crash in Nigeria in December 2025. And now he’s speaking out about it in his most vulnerable post yet.

As we previously told you, Joshua was pulled from the wreckage of the crash on Dec. 29 after the vehicle he was in smashed into stationary truck. The athlete –who was in his home country to be with family for the holidays –thankfully only walked away with minor injuries. However, two of his longtime training associates and friends coaches Sina Ghami and Kevin “Latz” Ayodele– were pronounced dead as they were inside of the car at the time of the crash.

A total of five people were involved in the accident; Joshua was not driving the car.

In the immediate aftermath, Joshua attended the funeral for his friends at a London mosque and made short social media posts in honor of his friends. Now, he’s speaking out on camera in a six-minute-long video on his official YouTube channel for the first time since the accident and it’s pretty heartbreaking to watch.

The Olympic boxer began by saying that he, Sina and Latz had big plans to close out 2025 strong but things got “flipped upside down” after the crash. He shared that the incident was an “unforeseen circumstance that was out of our control.” He then explained that while he wasn’t going to display all his deep emotions, he was convicted on what he felt he needed to do to honor his “brothers.”

Screenshot: YouTube/Anthony Joshua

“I know what my duty is, they’re my brothers. They’re my friends first and foremost. Then we became business partners, we became hustlers, we became lieutenants, we became generals. We became everything,” Joshua said. “We became housemates, we were living together. So yeah.”

At one point, Joshua became somewhat overwhelmed and struggled to continue with the video, his voice breaking during his attempt. After regaining his composure, he reflected on the fact that one day “his time will come” but that he wasn’t scared and felt some comfort knowing that he had “two brothers on the other side.”

“I didn’t even realize, I’m the big guy. But I was walking with giants who kept me protected, kept me shielded,” Joshua explained. “But the mission must go on, I understand my duty. I understand what they wanted to do for their families. So what my goal is is to continue to help them achieve their goals.”

He later added, “It ain’t about legacy, it’s about doing what’s right. And I know I’m gonna do what’s right for them. I know what work I gotta do. So yeah, I’m gonna do what’s right by them, I’m gonna do what’s right by their family. It’s about what’s important to me and they were very important players, very important team members, very important friends and two of my brothers.”