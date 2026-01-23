The Most Exciting Tours From Black Artists in 2026!

Photo: Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Though we’re nearly one month into 2026, things are already going full speed when it comes to more than a handful of our favorite singers and rappers who’ve decided to head out on the road for their respective tours!

From Bruno Mars and Summer Walker to New Edition and Fantasia, there’s a variety of artists who are sure to give their fans a show and deliver a truly amazing experience. And because there are so many happening, we’ve gathered a pretty solid list of acts you need to keep out for this spring. Keep reading to find out more!

Cardi B

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 09: Cardi B attends MISTR’s National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 09, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MISTR, Free Online PrEP)

Cardi B is headed “outside” for her “Little Miss Drama Tour” this spring. Beginning in February and all the way through March, the #BardiGang will be able to catch their favorite rapper performing her hits from her “Am I the Drama?” album as well as previous hits from “Invasion of Privacy.” Looking for tix? Grab them here.

Bruno Mars

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accepts the Best Duo/Group of the Year award onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

As we previously told you, Bruno Mars will be embarking on a tour after nearly 10 years. The upcoming “Romantic Tour” will no doubt be a hit and feature stellar opening acts like Victoria Monét, Raye, and Leon Thomas. Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Mars’ Silk Sonic partner will also be joining in on select dates. Trust us, this is a show you’ll want to be front row at! Things go down in April, so make sure to get your tickets here.

Summer Walker

Summer Walker at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 held at the YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

A more recently announced tour, Summer Walker will be traveling all over the world for nearly 20 stops for her “Still Finally Over It Tour.” But she’s not going it alone as Afro-beats/R&B singer Odeal and rapper Monaleo will be joining her beginning in May. Learn more here.

Doja Cat

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Doja Cat attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Doja Cat will be hitting the streets for her “Tour Ma Vie” tour. While she’s currently traveling all over the world right now, she’s set to come to the U.S. in October. So if you call yourself a fan, then you have plenty of months to save up and prepare. Check out more details here.

Leon Thomas

In this image released on December 31, 2025, Leon Thomas III performs “Mutt” onstage at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” 2026. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

America’s favorite “Mutt” a.k.a. Leon Thomas will be leaving the states for his world tour (how he’s going to juggle this while also popping up at select locations for Bruno Mars’ tour, we don’t know but hey! We’re here for it anyway.) If you’re feeling like going overseas and consider yourself a lover of R&B, then check him out when he hits Helsinki in March. Check out other dates and stops here.

Miguel

Screenshot: YouTube

Though it’s been a minute since Miguel has popped out and showed us all what he can do, he’s coming back to give his fans what they deserve for his upcoming “Caos” tour. Jean Dawson and Channel Tres will also be accompanying him with things kicking off in February and going all the way through May. You can learn more here.

Josh Levi

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 6: Singer Josh Levi attends Warner Records Presents The Ultmate Karaoke Experience at Keys on June 6, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Get ready to “feel the bass” when Josh Levi hits the stage for a limited, 10-stop tour in February. He’ll be starting in Chicago and winding things down in San Francisco by March. If you want more info on his “Hydraulic” tour, go here.

Kwn

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 06: kwn attends as KWN Performs On Main Stage During Saint & Citizen’s Saint Week At The Rubell Museum on December 06, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Saint & Citizen)

R&B is starting off the year strong with artists like Kwn going on tour. If you want to feel those “Back of the Club” vibes in person instead of over the radio, check out the beginning of her North American leg “With All Due Respect Tour” when it begins in March. Tickets have already sold out but things could always change, so keep an eye out for some to become available.

Mariah the Scientist

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Mariah The Scientist performs onstage during Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

“Burning Blue” singer Mariah the Scientists is currently in the middle of her “Hearts Sold Separately” world tour. She’s hitting the United States in mid-February so if you’re interested in catching her on this side of the world, check out the link here.

Jordan Ward

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Jordan Ward attends the Femme It Forward’s 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Speaking of North America, Jordan Ward will also be embarking on his own tour, titled “THE APARTMENT TOUR.” This follows his forthcoming project “Backward” that’s set to release on Jan. 30. The tour begins in February and will last through April (with a few stops over in the UK.) You can snag your tix here.

Gunna World Tour

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 7: Gunna performs during GUNNA: Wun World Tour at State Farm Arena on December 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

While many in the U.S. already saw rapper Gunna, folks overseas will now get their fill as he continues on with his “GUNNA: Wun World Tour.” If you’re looking for a reason to take a trip down under, you can head over to Australia in March for the last remaining dates. Get more details here.

New Edition

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, and Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition arrive at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

If you’re an old school fan or just a lover of true boy bands, then look out for New Edition going on tour beginning at the end of January. You’ll have until the top of April to catch them and if you do you’ll be in for a treat thanks to their opening acts, which include Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton. You can learn more info here.

Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Prince Williams/WireImage.

If you want to get in a good night of good singing, then you for sure better catch Fantasia while she’s performing with Anthony Hamilton. Their joint tour starts at the end of January and will last about 14 more stops until the top of May. Fun fact, the tour begins and ends in North Carolina, so you know it’s gonna be a Black, soulful affair. Get your tickets here.