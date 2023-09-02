The Best, Blackest Fall Movie Preview of the Year

The fall movie schedule may have seen some shake ups and delays recently, but there are still plenty of genres to choose from. Family films, sci-fi, superheroes, holiday, and yes, award contenders. Mahershala Ali, Taraji P. Henson, John David Washington and Samuel L. Jackson are some of the famous faces delivering new projects this year. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, relax and check out the best and Blackest fall movie preview you’ll read all year.
Sept. 13: Donyale Luna: Supermodel - Max
Synopsis: This documentary chronicles the life and influence of Donyale Luna, the first Black supermodel to appear on the cover of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.
First Impression: It’s always fascinating to hear about the people who broke barriers, but never received the credit they deserve. It’s even more interesting when those people are Black women.
Sept. 29: The Creator
Cast: John David Washington, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney and Ken Watanabe
Synopsis: This action-thriller takes place in a world ravaged by a war between humans and AI.
First Impression: We’ve been telling you AI is a bad idea, well now, John David Washington has to save the day because y’all wanted a robot to write your term paper.
Sept. 29: Dicks: The Musical
Cast: Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, Megan Thee Stallion
Synopsis: An over the top musical comedy about two guys who think they’re long lost twins.
First Impression: This movie looks like some complete nonsense, but Megan Thee Stallion looks like she’s having a blast.
Sept. 29: The Kill Room
Cast: Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello, Maya Hawke
Synopsis: Assassins set up a money-laundering scheme in the art world, and weird comedy ensues.
First Impression: If you like black comedy that takes things off the beaten path, this might be your cup of tea. Samuel L. Jackson’s ability to constantly find new ways to be a badass is spectacular.
Oct. 6: The Exorcist: Believer
Cast: Ellen Burstyn, Jennifer Nettles, Ann Dowd, Leslie Odom Jr.
Synopsis: A direct sequel to the horror classic finds a father trying to save his 12-year-old daughter from demonic possession.
First Impression: The filmmakers who revived Halloween are trying to do the same with The Exorcist.
Nov. 10: The Marvels
Cast: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani and Samuel L. Jackson
Synopsis: Carol Danver, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan must unite against the villain who’s manipulated their powers.
First Impression: I don’t care what the world is saying about the MCU, this looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun to see these three badass women team up.
Nov. 15: Stamped from the Beginning - Netflix
Cast: Dr. Angela Davis, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Dr. Jennifer L. Morgan, and Dr. Ibram X Kendi.
Synopsis: Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams’ documentary based on Kendi’s best-selling book uses “ vivid animations” to examine the history of racist tropes and images.
First Impression: Using animation to explore these topics sounds like a fascinating way to put a fresh take on documentaries.
Nov. 16: Best. Christmas. Ever! - Netflix
Cast: Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Matt Cedeño and Jason Biggs
Synopsis: At Christmastime, two friends try to find the balance between reality and expectations.
First Impression: Everyone has that one friend who needs everything to be perfect during the holidays. Spoiler alert: Nothing is perfect during the holidays. The real question is will we get to hear Brandy sing holiday favorites?
Nov. 17: Rustin – Netflix
Cast: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, CCH Pounder, Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald
Synopsis: This biopic chronicles civil rights leader Bayard Rustin’s organization of the March on Washington.
First Impression: I cannot wait to see Colman Domingo embody Rustin and give this inspiring leader his long overdue, well deserved flowers.
Nov. 17: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Cast: Rachel Zegler, Jason Schwartzman, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis
Synopsis: Future President Snow seemingly falls in love amid the 10th Hunger Games in this prequel to the popular franchise.
First Impression: If you’ve ever watched The Hunger Games and wondered how Donald Sutherland’s Coriolanus Snow became such a soulless jerk, this is your story.
Nov. 22: Wish
Cast: Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Ariana DeBose
Synopsis: This Disney animated fairy tale is the origin story to where all those magical wishes come from.
First Impression: Look, it doesn’t matter whether you’re interested or not. If you have kids, you’re absolutely going to go see this Thanksgiving weekend.
Dec. 8: Leave the World Behind - Netflix
Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, Farrah Mackenzie
Synopsis: A middle class white family and an upper class Black family are stuck together during a mysterious run of apocalyptic events.
First Impression: With a cast this talented, you know this one is going to be must-watch. I can’t wait for the tense back and forth between Hawke and Ali as they try to figure out if the world is ending.
Dec. 20: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Cast: Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Synopsis: I have no idea, but does it even matter since the DC film universe is clearly moving on from all these characters.
First Impression: We’ve finally reached the last gasp of the DCEU. This Aquaman sequel has been on the shelf so long, we won’t actually believe it’s been released until we see it in a theater.
Dec. 22: Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire - Netflix
Cast: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins
Synopsis: Kora assembles an unlikely team of warriors to defend her village from the galaxy’s powerful, tyrannical army.
First Impression: Um, I can just watch Star Wars. I don’t need overly long knockoffs overflowing with slow motion fight scenes.
Dec. 25: The Color Purple
Cast: Fantasia; Danielle Brooks; Taraji P. Henson; Colman Domingo; Corey Hawkins; H.E.R.; Halle Bailey; Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor; Louis Gossett Jr.
Synopsis: Adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the 1985 film.
First Impression: Fantasia singing “I’m Here” is a life-changing experience.