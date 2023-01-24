Super Bowl LVII: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Babyface Set for Pregame Performances

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s world takeover continues with an appearance on one of the biggest stages in entertainment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy-winner will perform as part of the Super Bowl LVII pregame ceremony. She will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” no doubt bringing down the house in the process. This is just the latest high-profile moment for the entertainer, whose hilarious performance on Abbott Elementary has led to a well-deserved resurgence in popularity. Throughout her amazing awards run, Ralph has highlighted the importance of believing in yourself, and it’s clear that her confidence in her abilities has certainly paid off.



“Someone wake me up from this dream! I’ll be singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl LVII – See you there. @nfl @nflonfox @rocnation,” the Golden Globe winner tweeted.

Frankly, if it were up to me, we would see Sheryl Lee Ralph on every possible stage. Think about it, has the singer/actress ever failed to entertain an audience? No, she hasn’t. Even in movies and TV shows that aren’t great, she always finds a way to steal the show. Something I’m sure she’ll do on Super Bowl Sunday.

Adding some smooth R&B to the big game is Babyface, who will perform “America the Beautiful.” Since the game is two days before Valentine’s Day, it will be interesting to see how the Grammy-winner turns the patriotic anthem into a love song. But seriously, it is a positive step in the right direction for the NFL to include a wide array of performers in the Super Bowl festivities.

In other opening act news, there’s also a football game happening before we get to the real headliner of the day: Rihanna. In case you’ve been living under a pop culture rock, the Oscar nominee will make her triumphant return to the music world in the highly-anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

The pregame ceremony also features country music star Chris Stapleton singing the national anthem, alongside Oscar winner Troy Kotsur performing the song in American Sign Language. Colin Denny, a member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, will sign America the Beautiful’ and Justin Miles will sign ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’” and the halftime show. There will also be a flyover celebrating 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy.

We can all finally discover what RiRi has up her sleeve–and also watch the game–when Super Bowl LVII airs Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX.