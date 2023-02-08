Students' Blackface Video Sparks Investigation by Archdiocese of Philadelphia

‘Twas the eighth day of Black History Month when a group of white Catholic school girls were called out for an absurdly racist video mocking Black people. The girls were seen putting on blackface and yelling racist remarks. Now, they’re being investigated by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, per CBS News.



The video was posted to Twitter by a woman who claimed the students in the video attended St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls in Philadelphia. In the video, the girls are laughing as one douses another in black spray paint. The one holding the spray can shouts, “You’re a Black girl. Know your roots, it’s February! You’re nothing but a slave.”

Following that, the other girl, who at that point looks like she’s fallen in chimney soot, responds, “I’m Black and I’m proud!”

Two additional photos of the blackfaced girl were posted in the tweet, one with a Black History Month sticker. Following the circulation of the video, St. Hubert’s president and principal responded in a statement and confirmed three of the girls in the video were students at the school.

Read more from Fox 29 Philadelphia:

The school released a statement to the community, saying, “Earlier today, it came to our attention that a handful of our students posted images and videos on a social media platform of a racially charged nature. As a Catholic educational institution that seeks to form Women of Faith and Integrity, we view racism as a mortal sin. There is no place for it in our hearts and minds there is no tolerance for such behavior at Saint Hubert’s. We are extremely disappointed to learn that anyone associated with Saint Hubert’s would act in such a manner, which is entirely inconsistent with our values.” The Archdiocese of Philadelphia also released a statement, saying, “Earlier this afternoon, it came to the attention of Saint Hubert School administration that a handful of its students posted images and videos on a social media platform of a racially charged nature. Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia seek to form young men and women of character. We view racism as a mortal sin. There is no place for it in our hearts and minds and there is no tolerance for such behavior at Saint Hubert’s or any Catholic School.”

There’s nothing as unsettling as discovering your white peers are so bold and unhinged about their racism. The people you have to work on projects with, sit next to at Mass or even participate in extracurriculars with could be making these disgusting videos or calling you racial slurs behind your back.

When me and a group of former students tried to approach our high school about the same issue, we were met with denial, excuses and empty promises for DEI training. This Archdiocese investigation provides hope the Black girls attending St. Hubert’s will see a different outcome. For some parents and former students, that outcome looks like expulsion or even a hate crime charge.

“We want them to know what accountability is, and what accountability looks like, and what trauma looks like when it is set upon somebody else that did nothing to you,” said protest organizer Adam McNeil, via CBS.