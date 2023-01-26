Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black UK Girl Punished at School for Braided Heart and Twitter Reacts

Policing Black hair is oppressive behavior. Argue with your mom.

Kalyn Womack
Comments (4)
Image for article titled Black UK Girl Punished at School for Braided Heart and Twitter Reacts
Screenshot: Jade Samuels via Twitter (Fair Use)

On the latest Twitter thread to rock the timeline, a Black mother over in the United Kingdom has called out her daughter’s school for punishing the student based on a “racist” dress code policy, per the Daily Mail. We can drop the quotations. Most dress codes, especially for Catholic private schools, exclude Black hairstyles. The style in question is the popular braided heart.

“My child is banned from the school playground/canteen for her hair, its neatly braided in a natural colour, I gave them a lesson on the history of black womens hairs cultural significance of braiding, they chose violence, @BishopChalloner has a racist hair policy!!!” tweeted Jade Samuels with an image of the neatly cornrowed head of her daughter, Rae.

The Birmingham school, Bishop Challoner Catholic College, pushed back in a statement, explaining they do allow their students to wear braids but shaved patterns were prohibited. By technicality, braided patterns were folded into the same category. As a result, the punishment is being isolated from their peers during recess and lunch.

Samuels’ tweet reached an audience of 12 million people and received over 26,000 responses - many of which rallied in support of Rae.

Private schools are known to have tighter restrictions on student appearance. However, the last few years of Black hair advocacy behind the CROWN Act have blown the top off the restrictions on braids and afros to expose the gospel truth about hair discrimination: it’s utterly racist and quite ridiculous.

This incident proves the fight against hair discrimination isn’t just happening in America. Wherever there is racism, hair discrimination will follow.

Read more from the Daily Mail:

Speaking before the school issued its statement, Brandwood and Kings Heath councillor Lisa Trickett said it was important for schools to respect student’s identities. The Labour councillor said: ‘Cornrows play a part in a child’s racial and cultural identity. It is absolutely given we are now a minority-majority city and that we are utterly respectful of that.’

Last year the Equality and Human Rights Commission warned schools not to penalise or exclude pupils for wearing their hair in natural afro styles, including cornrows and braids. The commission warned afro-textured hair and hairstyles were disproportionately affected by discrimination. Jackie Killeen, the EHRC’s chief regulator, previously said she wanted to stop pupils being singled out for their appearance.

Ms Killeen said: ‘Every child deserves to be celebrated for who they are and to thrive in school without having to worry about changing their appearance to suit a potentially discriminatory policy.’

