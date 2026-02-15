Sen. Raphael Warnock and More Black Leaders, Celebs Share Life-Changing Lessons

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 29: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) (C) and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (R) talk to a reporter following a government funding vote at the U.S. Capitol on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. Eight Republicans joined every Senate Democrat to block the sweeping federal government funding legislation 55-45, setting up another vote to prevent a partial shutdown at midnight Friday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

February 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of Black History Month, a celebration of the outstanding contributions Black people have made to our culture. To honor that legacy, we’re reflecting in this on going series what a century of Black excellence has taught us with “100 Lessons for Black People,” a beautifully curated collection of wisdom and personal insights from some of the most influential Black thought leaders, creatives and innovators across industries who have shaped culture, challenged systems and redefined what success can look like.

We hope these lessons will fill you with a sense of pride in what Black people have accomplished despite overwhelming obstacles and inspire you to make a little Black history of your own. Keep reading for these invaluable reflections. Here’s to the next 100 years and beyond of Black history. May our wisdom and our stories never be forgotten.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, Pastor and Politician

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 19: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“My dad, who was a Pentecostal holiness preacher and a small businessman, would wake me up every morning with the same message: ‘Get up. Get dressed. Put your shoes on. Get ready.’ It used to annoy me to be honest. Here I was– an eight, nine-year-old kid– and he’s waking me up… And he had this thing about putting your shoes on,” Warnock told us. “What it took me years to realize is that for him, shoes were about readiness. In fact, I asked him one day, ‘Get ready for what?’ He said, ‘I don’t know. Just be ready.’ This idea of purpose and preparedness is something that I was taught. It is what guides my work.”

Rev. Dr. Williams Barber

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 27: Rev. Dr. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign speaks at a press conference prior to the the National Call For Moral Revival Rally at the US Capitol on October 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Repairers Of The Breach)

“We got to ask the question, what door did we leave over? What did we not fill the room with? Why is it that we didn’t pick up the Poor People’s Campaign until 50 years later, when we tried to pick it up in 2018? What is it that we didn’t finish that left the door open? We have to look inward, and there has to be some repentance. When we look at the movie ‘Sinners,’ it’s saying a lot. The demon can’t come in unless they’re invited.”

KevOnStage, Actor and Comedian

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks speaks onstage at the “Authors” panel during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“This might sound counterintuitive, but it’s true. The video doesn’t have to be perfect to be good. I think people think it needs to be perfect, and if it ain’t perfect, they don’t post it. Nothing’s perfect. My favorite movies are not perfect. Things can still be good, and good is good enough.”

Amy Dubois Barnett, Author of “If I Ruled the World” and Former EIC of EBONY Magazine

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 01: Amy Dubois Barnett attends the 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on March 1, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence)

“My lesson for Black folks: Get comfortable with being uncomfortable. So many of the best things in my life and career came when I said yes to opportunities that scared me or pushed me beyond what felt safe or familiar. I’ve learned that fear is often a sign of growth, and when life opens a door you don’t feel fully ready for, it’s often because you are ready. Leaning into that discomfort with confidence is how you discover your strength and step into the life you’re meant to live.”

Kennedy Ryan, New York Times Best-Selling Romance Author

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Kennedy Ryan arrives at 57th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Brunch at Nya Studios on February 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

“My lesson for Black folks: We are all we got. The “we” is those aligned around the best interests of our community, of each other. Every time a door opens, I look for ways to hold it for the next Black woman pursuing her dreams because you get tired fighting at every turn. It’s impossible to overstate the joy of celebrating and amplifying others. I find it’s a generosity God always finds a way to return.”

Stacey Abrams, Politician and Author

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2025 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on September 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for New York Hilton Midtown)

“True leadership demands the creation of one’s own standards, not the acceptance of those imposed by a system designed to limit you or, worse, not see you. In moments of crisis, I learned to confront the three possible levers—engagement, neutrality, or complicity—with deliberate intention, recognizing that each carries its own risk,” Abrams told us.

“By refusing to adopt the language and expectations of a restrictive system—even after two public electoral defeats—I demonstrated that integrity outweighs conformity, and that I would only make progress if I counted each step forward and refused to be defined by setbacks alone,” she added. “This approach has guided me through criticism, vilification, and mistakes, reminding me that authentic leadership is rooted in setting and measuring against standards that serve a higher purpose, not the constraints of an unjust or indifferent status quo.”

Tramell Tillman, Emmy-winning Actor on “Severance”

Tramell Tillman at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

My lesson for Black Folks: Get Down Off the Cross. We are part of a body; individually blessed with a role and a function. Our talents, skills, gifts, resources make our presence in this existence profound, but together we’re a force of nature. Know your role, know your function. No one is asking you to save the world, just play your part.

William Stanford Davis, “Abbott Elementary” Actor

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: William Stanford Davis attends The Hollywood Reporter x The Macallan Event at The Macallan Villa on February 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

“My lesson for Black folks: Faith and Discipline Beat Doubt. There will be moments when the world questions you. Discipline keeps you steady. Faith keeps you moving. Together, they carry you further than talent alone ever could.”

Dewayne Perkins, “The Blackening” Creator and Actor

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 07: Dwayne Perkins attends the world premiere of “The Studio” during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 07, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

“My lesson for Black people: Laugh as much and as often as you can. Laughter deepens my relationships, it deepens my joy, and being a comedian, it very literally deepens my pockets. Laughter is a compass that steers me towards the people and places filled with it and away from places void of it. Also, have you ever laughed in someone’s face instead of arguing with them? It’s the best! Laughter works in almost ALL situations! Do it!”

Tracie Thoms, “Rent” Actress and Singer

Photo Credit: Damu Malik

“Early in my career, I was doing a play, and I was frustrated that my career wasn’t moving as fast as I’d hoped. I was constantly comparing myself to other actors, and I was miserable. It is true—comparison is the thief of joy. But a fellow actor in the play, the late great Curtis McClarin, sat me down and said this to me: ‘The Cream Always Rises. We don’t know when, or how, but we know it will always rise because that’s all Cream knows how to do. It’s inevitable.’ So, be patient and have faith. And always do your best to be the CREAM. This mantra has served me well. Thank you, Curtis McClarin.”

Jean Elie, Actor and “Send Help” Creator

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Jean Elie attends the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award ceremony during the 39th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for SBIFF)

“One thing I’ve learned is nobody’s coming to save you. If you want to be in this industry, you have to put in the work. If you’re an actor, act. Get in an acting class. Connect with filmmakers and volunteer your talent on short films and passion projects. If you’re a writer, write. Create the story you want to see, then connect with filmmakers who are looking to build projects. If you’re a director, direct. Take an acting class, find talented actors, and put them in your work. And when you land the job, push that job. Don’t wait for anyone else to do it for you. You are only as big as your last one. You have to stay active in your career, not passive.”

Beatrice Dixon, CEO The Honey Pot Co.

Beatrice Dixon, Photo Credit: Ron Hill Photography

“Always remain true to yourself and never forget who you are throughout the process. Never, for me, is never forgetting the ancestors. I don’t care if I’m sitting in front of the CEO of JP Morgan, I’m going to mention them. I just show up as who I am, and I’m comfortable in that, and I have a humbleness in that. I’m grateful that we’ve been able to be as successful as we are, and and have been able to sustain our business and keep it alive. There is no table to be invited to. The only reason those hypothetical rooms or tables exist is because people perpetuate those stories.”