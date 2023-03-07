Rihanna, Jay-Z Praise Senior Citizens for Super Bowl Halftime Show Tribute

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Though it’s been almost a month since Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show, we’re still obsessed and apparently, so are the residents of Arcadia Senior Living. Their cute reenactment of the “Rude Boy” portion of the performance went viral on TikTok and now, we’re finding out that one of their 30 million views came from Jay-Z. The Roc Nation boss sent the senior community 100 red roses. According to Insider, it was accompanied by a card reading, “We love the TikTok here at Roc Nation!”



Dora Martin, the 87-year-old star who played Rihanna in the video, said, “It makes you younger to know that you can keep up with them. It keeps you young. I feel like I’m 16 years old.”

The “Lift Me Up” Oscar nominee also showed the Arcadia residents some love, sending them white roses with a card reading, “You ladies dance was amazing, love Roc Nation.”

The video wasn’t difficult for the residents to make, with Arcadia’s director of life engagement, Maitlin Nuckols, saying, “You would be surprised. It was actually our first take. And that is no joke.”

Once it went viral, it became a really exciting experience for them. “Whenever it first started blowing up, they’re like asking us every day, ‘How many views do we have? How many views do we have?,’” Arcadia’s director of community relations, Paige Oakes, said.

Rihanna’s halftime performance led to a lot of talk online, as reactions ranged from joyful admiration to underwhelmed. The show featured RiRi and her dancers on floating stages that hung high above the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Audiences were also shocked to see the Savage x Fenty mogul reveal that she’s pregnant with her second child.

Up next, she’s set to perform her nominated song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12. Maybe we’ll get to see the residents of Arcadia Senior Living pay tribute to the “Diamonds” singer with a reenactment of her Oscars performance.