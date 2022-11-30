We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, the popular lingerie company that puts on the sexy fashion show for the last four years, may be a big money maker for the “Lift Me Up” singer but thanks to a ruling in a new lawsuit, it looks like it’ll have to be shelling out some coins of its own.

Per San Francisco’s ABC News 7, the brand was ordered to pay $1.2 million in penalties on Monday as a result of a previous consumer protection lawsuit settlement filed back in August. The plaintiffs were the counties of Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Los Angeles, and San Diego in California who alleged that the company failed to “properly disclose automatic charges to members of the company’s VIP memberships.”

San Francisco’s ABC News 7 has more:

“ The lawsuit, filed in August 2022, also alleged that Savage X Fenty’s website did not ask for consent for the automatically renewing charges, improperly advertised the ability to use store credit and misled customers about the company’s products. Savage X Fenty will pay $1 million in civil penalties as part of the settlement as well as $50,000 in investigative costs and $150,000 restitution, which will be paid to past or present California VIP members who were improperly enrolled in a VIP membership or those who canceled their membership and did not receive a refund.”

In a statement concerning the case, Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Deng said: “Consumers have a right to know up front what they are paying for and how often. Businesses have a duty to be transparent about their automatic renewal charges.”

Savage X Fenty have yet to comment on the suit.