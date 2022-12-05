We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Rapper Boosie Badazz is emerging from the depths of wherever the hell he’s been in to respond to a year-old interview between actress Gabrielle Union and Jemele Hill.

What caught his eye in particular? A portion of the 2021 conversation where Union sarcastically apologized to the rapper for her and her family still walking in success despite all the chatter about her trans- daughter and (emerging fashion icon) Zaya Wade.

“So far, so good. Sorry Boosie,” The Inspection star said with a shoulder shrug and eye roll. “He’s so preoccupied, it’s almost like ‘thou dost protest too much, Little Boos.’ You got a lot of dick on your mind. Just throw that out there.”

Advertisement

Hill laughed and responded: “It’s like Zaya and Lil Nas X live in his head.”

“Rent free! Rent free,” Union replied. “It’s like ‘sir? [Is there] something you want to just go ahead and tell us? This is a safe space. We can be your sanctuary.’”

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 33% off National Geographic Science and Activity Kits Feed your kid's curiosity

These Nat Geo discovery kits are perfect gifts for the curious kid. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

For context and as previously reported by The Root, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper made transphobic remarks about the then 12-year-old child back in 2020 where he called out Zaya’s father and former NBA star Dwyane Wade over concerns that accepting his daughter’s new identity meant cutting off genitalia (yes, you read that right and yes, I wish I was lying ). Since then, the “Set It Off” rapper has refused to apologize for those comments and has continued to spew additional homophobic remarks about fellow rapper Lil Nas X.

Advertisement

And keeping in that same vein of idiocracy, Boosie responded to Union’s comments in a pair of tweets, writing online:

Advertisement

“LOL!! THE WHOLE WORLD KNOW I LOVE WOMEN N THE WORLD KNOW YOUR HUSBAND LOVE DICK!!” the first tweet read. “I HOPE U DONT THINK BLACKS LOOK AT YALL LIKE A POWER COUPLE, THEY DONT!! I HAD REFUSED TO TALK ABOUT YALL IN INTERVIEWS N HEAR YOU GO!! GO BANG HIM WITH THAT DILDO N WAIT ON A SCRIPT U LIL WHITE GIRL.”

He then followed that up with: “WOMAN U BETTER LEAVE ME ALONE!! HOW DARE U A CHALLENGE A GHETTO HEROS MANHOOD ,U WRONG SMH I DONT HAVE THE TIME FOR THIS ,IM TRYIN TO HAVE PEACE N MY LIFE N STAY ALIVE.”

Advertisement

Hmm, if the goal is to truly have peace then perhaps you could start by shutting your mouth about things that don’t concern you. Especially when a child is involved. Please, for the love of all that is Black Jesus and Blue Ivy, just keep your mouth shut as far as the Wade family is concerned. You can’t throw shots and be mad when somebody throws some back at you. That’s not how any of this works.

Besides, Union and her father have every right to defend their child, whom they love and support wholeheartedly, from the bigotry and vitriol you’ve been consistently spewing. Do better, Little Boos.